UCP to ban municipal-federal deals without Alberta government approval

Hundreds of millions of dollars of housing deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is busy signing with cities such as Edmonton and Calgary could soon be off the table if Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon has his way.That’s because the UCP is ‘definitely’ considering legislation to prevent the federal government from signing deals with Alberta’s municipalities without its express permission.Speaking on the CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live on the weekend, Nixon said Alberta will soon create a policy to prohibit Ottawa from overstepping its jurisdiction with municipal governments..“We will not be bribed, with our own money,“Jason Nixon.Under Canada’s constitution, municipalities aren’t recognized as distinct levels of government but are rathe, subservient to Alberta’s.Nixon told Barton the policy will be modelled after Quebec’s existing legislation."Municipal governments are our jurisdiction and the federal government stepping into that area is something we will not accept. You don't see this taking place in the Province of Quebec, as an example and that's because Quebec has passed legislation to make sure the feds can't do that," said Nixon."The premier and I and the municipal affairs minister of the province have been clear that we will be taking steps to make sure we're in the same circumstance as Quebec shortly and we will pass legislation to protect the people of our province.".”If they don't want to solve this housing price crisis, then they don't have to take our money.”Prime Minister Trudeau.Quebec's law, An Act Respecting the Ministère du conseil executif, prohibits any municipal body from entering into or negotiating an agreement with the federal government or its agencies without express authorization from the provincial government.Last week, Nixon held a special press briefing to rebuff some $600 million in housing grants announced by Trudeau during a stop at a modular home manufacturing factory in Calgary on Friday.At a media briefing Trudeau said if governments such as Alberta’s “don't want to build more housing, if they don't want to solve this housing price crisis, then they don't have to take our money.”At his own briefing, Nixon vowed Alberta wouldn’t be bought off with fanciful promises.“We will not be bribed, with our own money, to increase the time it takes to get homes built with green energy that makes homes more expensive,” said Nixon, adding the Alberta government “will not allow (Trudeau’s green) building codes.”.Nixon’s comments reportedly drew the ire of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek who told CBC in an emailed statement that her job is to maximize benefits Calgarians receive from all levels of government, including Ottawa."There is significant risk to Calgarians and the local business community if provincial legislation creates red tape, delays and uncertainty in receiving much needed funding from the federal government," she said.