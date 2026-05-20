UCP to reshuffle cabinet on Thursday, amidst reports of a new finance minister

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith will restructure her government's cabinet on Thursday following Western Standard reports that Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon will replace Minister Nate Horner as finance minister. The Government of Alberta will hold the event on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., at which point Smith will announce the changes, which may include Nixon stepping into Horner's role and another UCP caucus member stepping in to fill the vacancy left by the move. It is unknown whether other ministers will leave the cabinet or whether additional restructuring will occur. Media will not be allowed to attend..The Western Standard's publisher, Derek Fildebrandt, published a story on May 13 forecasting that Nixon could replace Horner, but did so with major caveats stating that sources had both confirmed and denied the reports. "My sources are strictly unnamed on background to protect their identities, as they are not authorized to speak for the government," wrote Fildebrandt. "They are reliable sources, but they can't be taken to the bank. And things can change, as this column will likely change any plans that might currently be in place." Smith avoided the Western Standard's questions about the matter during a press conference later in the afternoon, saying that if any changes were coming, Albertans would find out in a press release. Nixon responded with more candour on May 14. "Look, if I had $1 for every time I heard a rumour in this business, I wouldn't need to be finance minister, because I could balance the budget alone just off the dollars from the rumours," said Nixon before telling reporters that he is focused on his current cabinet position. .Though none have been confirmed, rumours about other potential cabinet shuffles have circulated online since May 13, when Justice Shaina Leonard shut down Stay Free Alberta's independence referendum petition and placed pressure on the UCP cabinet to call for an independent vote themselves. "We think that this decision is incorrect in law and anti democratic, and we will be appealing it," said Smith following the decision. "As a result, our cabinet and caucus will, of course, be meeting in the next couple of days to discuss the full context and make some decisions after we've had a chance to talk." Names have not been shared publicly, but individuals online have discussed a potential divide within the UCP caucus over the Alberta independence movement for a number of months, despite them maintaining a public position favouring a "sovereign Alberta, within a united Canada." Smith reshuffled her cabinet in December when MLA Grant Hunter took over for Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz after she announced her intention to step away from government after the spring session.