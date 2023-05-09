The United Conservative Party (UCP) is putting some Alberta criminals on notice that should they receive bail, they will now be monitored 24/7 with ankle bracelets.
The UCP announced Tuesday ts Safe Streets Action Plan — which it said is a comprehensive set of measures to restore safety to Alberta cities, communities, and public transit.
The plan aims to substantially increase monitoring of dangerous offenders out on bail, keep hard drugs and guns off Alberta streets, and protect women and children facing abuse.
“Every day, Albertans wake up to news someone in their community has been attacked or even worse,” said United Conservative leader Danielle Smith.
“Enough is enough. We have to take action to ensure Albertans feel safe again. We will address the Liberal/NDP catch-and-release bail system and gang violence, crack down on the fentanyl and gun trade, and keep violent offenders and sexual offenders off our streets. Anything less is unacceptable.”
"Just yesterday, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McPhee gave detail of the horrific murder of a mother and her child in broad daylight. Chief McPhee expressed great frustration that the accused was known to Police, having a history dating back to 2009 that included multiple charges," Smith said.
"Victims of crime are people’s daughters, sons, parents, friends, and loved ones. And most often, the perpetrators of these crimes have been released on bail…some multiple times."
Smith said in Edmonton in the last two years, 26 homicides were committed by criminals out on bail.
"And in Calgary, 23 of the 45 people charged with homicide in 2021, 2022, and 2023 so far were out on bail. Seven of those were bound by firearms prohibitions," Smith said.
"The Liberal-NDP soft-on-crime approach is costing lives."
The UCP said violent crime in both Edmonton and Calgary has increased — fuelled by drugs, illegal weapons, and the federal revolving-door bail system.
The UCP said it will not allow that to continue as "Justin Trudeau’s Liberals’ failed catch-and-release bail system is plaguing Alberta’s communities"
According to the UCP, Albertans cannot afford for it to be combined with a soft-on-crime NDP.
As part of the Safe Streets Action Plan, the UCP said a re-elected UCP government would implement bracelet monitoring of dangerous offenders out on bail and deploy sheriffs to monitor them.
The UCP also noted it would add more patrol officers on city streets, continue to deploy sheriffs alongside Calgary and Edmonton police officers to address public disorder, create new anti-fentanyl and illegal-gun trafficking teams, as well as increase funding for internet child exploitation and gang suppression units.
"A re-elected UCP government will make it easier for moms and dads to know the whereabouts of violent and sexual offenders, as well as make investments in women’s shelters and sexual assault counselling," the UCP stated.
“Safe communities require more funding for robust and diverse police services, not their defunding,” said UCP candidate for Calgary-West Mike Ellis.
“While Rachel Notley’s NDP refuses to back down from their ‘defund the police’ rhetoric, United Conservatives will continue to support Alberta’s men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.”
The UCP said it's already taken steps forward to improve safety for all Albertans, beginning with launching a human trafficking task force and providing funding to implement the resulting recommendations.
"The UCP government also changed the law to ensure convicted sex offenders and dangerous offenders cannot legally change their names and hide from their pasts in their communities," the UCP stated.
"In addition, the UCP government deployed sheriffs to work alongside Edmonton and Calgary police services in the communities most in need of additional support, resulting in thousands of warrants executed and hundreds of charges laid. United Conservatives expanded powers of peace officers to tackle rural crime and recently allocated funding to create a fugitive apprehension unit with the Alberta Sheriffs."
Smith said Albertans should be able to walk downtown in their communities without having to look over their shoulders.
"This is non-negotiable,” said Smith.
“We are putting criminals on notice that Albertans will no longer tolerate being harassed, frightened, or victimized. We will do whatever it takes for Albertans to feel safe on their streets, in their homes, in their communities, and riding public transit. Period.”
Well, that is a good idea. We can give that a try, at least it is something. I hear they just take them off, but lets see if this works. If it does, great.!
