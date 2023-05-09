Smith says criminals will be monitored 24/7 with ankle bracelets

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

The United Conservative Party (UCP) is putting some Alberta criminals on notice that should they receive bail, they will now be monitored 24/7 with ankle bracelets.

The UCP announced Tuesday ts Safe Streets Action Plan — which it said is a comprehensive set of measures to restore safety to Alberta cities, communities, and public transit.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, that is a good idea. We can give that a try, at least it is something. I hear they just take them off, but lets see if this works. If it does, great.!

Report Add Reply

