The United Conservative Party (UCP) announced plans Thursday to create a Community Recreation Centre Infrastructure Fund to support Alberta families by growing stronger communities.
A re-elected UCP government will spend $80 million over four years to help get mid-sized recreation facilities into rapidly growing communities sooner.
Recreation centres and facilities are often the hearts of their communities, creating places for kids, seniors, adults, and newcomers to come together.
The UCP said a re-elected UCP government will create the Community Recreation Centre Infrastructure Fund to ensure communities across the province have the resources to continue enjoying these spaces.
“Every day, Alberta families rely on community facilities for children’s programs, fitness classes, recreation, and meeting spaces,” said UCP candidate for Calgary-Foothills Jason Luan.
“By creating the Community Recreation Centre Infrastructure Fund, we can ensure more Alberta families will have access to these programs and activities in their own neighbourhoods, which will foster relationships by bringing people together.”
The UCP said the Community Recreation Centre Infrastructure Fund will ensure growing communities have the facilities they need, particularly to have strong youth sports and activity opportunities.
Working alongside the existing Community Facility Enhancement Program, this new fund will direct $80 million over four years to mid-sized projects, such as arenas, pools, and indoor turf centres. The UCP said this will ensure public-use projects of all sizes are able to access funding, providing a community space to be enjoyed for years while also creating local jobs and economic activity.
“Alberta is growing as more and more people in Canada and around the world see the immense opportunity that exists here,” Luan said.
“For newcomers, a facility like the ones that will be supported by this fund is often their first connection to their new neighbours and communities. A UCP government will continue its work to build strong communities through investments like this one in addition to support for public safety and economic growth.”
