UCP says Alberta families rely on community facilities for children’s programs

“Every day, Alberta families rely on community facilities for children’s programs, fitness classes, recreation, and meeting spaces,” said UCP candidate for Calgary-Foothills Jason Luan.

The United Conservative Party (UCP) announced plans Thursday to create a Community Recreation Centre Infrastructure Fund to support Alberta families by growing stronger communities.

A re-elected UCP government will spend $80 million over four years to help get mid-sized recreation facilities into rapidly growing communities sooner.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

