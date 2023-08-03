UCP stepping up lab services

The UCP government said patients, particularly in the Calgary region, are waiting too long to access routine lab services.

The UCP government said on Thursday thousands of new community lab appointments are being made available for Albertans.

The appointments — which will be made mainly through hospitals — are designed to help reduce the wait time to access this important health service.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mila
Mila

Traditionally, doctors used to do lab work on the spot. You would go the doctor's office, the doctor or nurse would draw blood (if that was necessary) and the doctor would study the blood under a microscope and would have an answer right there. Then the socialist/communist move succeeded in centralizing the collection of blood work at designated lab. And, as the saying goes, Everything the Left touches turns to **** and the system has failed overtime. Are our doctors not trained to draw blood and study it under a microscope? Is there any reason why this cannot be routinely done? I understand that there are complexities with the collection of other bodily fluids and other exams (such as those that require big machines). But basic blood work? Surely our doctors can do that.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It wasn’t always like this, the NDP broke this dumpster as well.

