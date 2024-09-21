UFC Fight Night returns to Edmonton for first time in five years

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be returning to Edmonton for its first Fight Night since 2019 when it takes centre stage at Rogers Place on November 2. Rogers Place said this flyweight bout will see UFC No. 2 ranked former champion Brandon Moreno collide with No. 3 ranked fighter Amir Albazi. In the co-main event, it said there will be a clash of flyweight contenders between UFC No. 3 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield battle former No. 5 ranked flyweight fighter Rose Namajunas. “I love Canada!” said UFC CEO Dana White in a press release.“I’m so excited to return to Edmonton.”In the past, White said Edmonton has hosted major events and cannot wait to deliver an awesome night of fights. He added Alberta fans “are some of the most passionate in Canada, and I know they’re going to blow the roof off Rogers Place.”Rogers Place and Ice District President and Chief Operating Officer Stu Ballantyne said it is exciting to welcome UFC back to Edmonton on November 2. “With millions of UFC fans globally, including many here in Alberta, and the best mixed martial artists in the world, we know it’s going to make for another electrifying night in Ice District,” said Ballantyne. Rogers Place said tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MST and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. It said ticket sales are limited to eight per person.UFC Fight Club members had the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MST through UFCFightClub.com. A special internet ticket pre-sale was available to UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. MST. UFC VIP Experience packages are available through its experience provider On Location. Rogers Place said people can enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, meet and greets with athletes, and more. While there are main fights, it said additional ones on the card include UFC fighter Marc-Andre Barriault colliding with fighter Dustin Stoltzfus at middleweight. It said UFC No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Ariane da Silva will face No. 14 ranked fighter Jasmine Jasudavicius. UFC fighter Chad Anheliger will battle it out with fighter Cody Gibson in a bantamweight match. Additionally, UFC fighter Jamey-Lyn Horth will take on fighter Ivana Petrovic in a flyweight bout. UFC Fight Night marks the first UFC event in Edmonton in more than five years. Since debuting in Canada with UFC 83: Serra vs. St-Pierre 2 in 2008, it has held a total of 33 sporting events in Canada spanning across 11 cities..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.