Ukraine looks to Alberta for energy security to help win its war with Russia

Reconstruction starts now.That’s the message from Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada, who was in Alberta on Tuesday to drum up support for her country’s efforts to gain strength and support for its war against Russia.And in particularly, energy.Speaking in The Western Standard offices, Kovaliv said by helping rebuild its infrastructure, Canadian companies can ultimately help it win the war.“Of course, because this is also a part of building the resistance of Ukrainian economy,” she said. “It's (reconstruction) already happening. So we are talking with the companies. We can't wait, because there are so many efforts constantly to rebuild.”.Her excellency is also in Alberta to formally sign a memorandum of agreement in Edmonton on Wednesday with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to establish closer collaboration and support, particularly in the energy sector. The partnership will focus on sharing knowledge, expertise and best practices in the energy sector while providing advisory and physical support for the reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.Ukraine has Europe’s second-largest natural gas reserves — after Norway — and similar geology to Alberta. Kovaliv said the country is looking to become entirely self-sufficient in gas and is seeking modern upstream technology such as seismic and modern horizontal drilling and completion equipment.That’s not to mention the cultural component. Even before Alberta took in almost 68,000 refugees, nearly 10% of the population is of Ukrainian descent. In some areas around Edmonton, it’s closer to half.Many of those came during the Holodomor, a man-made famine caused by Stalin’s collectivization of agriculture in 1930s. Then as now, history repeats..“The people of Ukraine and Alberta share an indelible connection. We have much in common, not least of which is our experience and proficiency in the energy industry.“Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.The MOU deal was previously announced in February but is being formalized today.“The people of Ukraine and Alberta share an indelible connection. We have much in common, not least of which is our experience and proficiency in the energy industry. Alberta is well-positioned to provide support as Ukraine rebuilds energy infrastructure devastated by the Russian invasion,” Smith said.Kovaliv was appointed to her post on March 29, 2022 — almost a month to the day that Russian strongman Vladimir Putin sent his hordes across the frontier with the aim of sacking Kyiv. Instead of a short romp as many observers expected, Ukraine demonstrated a remarkable resilience that has provided an inspiration to the West and revitalized the NATO alliance.Kovaliv said discussions about the services that Canadian businesses, especially here in Alberta can provide to participate in the rebuilding of critical infrastructure have been positive."I had pretty good meetings with the private companies,” she said. “Some of them have already opened their representative offices in Ukraine and they're interested to support the energy infrastructure building. So that's where I think this memorandum will lay the ground for this cooperation.”