Alberta

Union files grievance over Sobeys' use of Alberta's flag in promotional displays

A display of Alberta-made products sold at the Bonnie Doon Safeway, with Alberta's flag used for promotion.
A display of Alberta-made products sold at the Bonnie Doon Safeway, with Alberta's flag used for promotion. WS: Will Vasseur
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