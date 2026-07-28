Union files grievance over Sobeys' use of Alberta's flag in promotional displays

EDMONTON — The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 401 has filed a grievance against Sobeys Inc. for "recklessly and inappropriately" using the Alberta flag in stores, claiming that it has "politicized the workplace." "It is a simple hard truth that the Alberta flag has become a symbol of the Alberta Independence Movement," reads the online document released by the union that represents the stores' workers in Alberta. "The effect of Employer’s conduct is to politicize the workplace, stigmatize its business, and associate the enterprise with the Independence Movement. This is embarrassing and hurtful to employees." .Sobeys and its subsidiary store, Safeway, faced criticism early in July after an individual complained about an Edmonton Safeway using the Alberta flag to promote Alberta-made products. UCFW Local 401 has asked for the flags to be removedSafeway pushed back against the criticism following the Edmonton situation and held firm, continuing to use the flag in promotions, saying it is their policy to use flags to indicate a product's origin and to advertise local products. "The Employer’s explanation for its conduct is dishonest at worst and faulted and ill-considered at best," the union's document reads. In an additional article on their website, the union said the choice to utilize the Alberta flags was made by "decision makers from Ontario," but the application has been inconsistent across Alberta. .Sobeys and its store employees are in the midst of a labour dispute, and the union claims that while the company complains about industry competition, it is simultaneously driving away customers by appearing to support the independence movement. “While employees are screaming for more hours and full-time jobs during an affordability crisis, the Employer’s actions are profoundly insensitive," the union's document reads. "Most importantly, the Employer is putting its business at risk and the job security of union members at risk.""Associating the Safeway operations with the Independence Movement could have a lasting stigma and impact and makes no sense as it risks alienating as many as 80% of Safeway customers." Along with seeking an order requiring Sobeys to have the flags removed, the unions say they also want a declaration that the company breached their collective agreement, an accompanying cease-and-desist order, and remedies for "substantial damages" inflicted upon members.