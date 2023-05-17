The PSC has confirmed that there will be a vetting process for volunteers, and additional training, and that volunteers will be treated as redeployed workers, meaning all aspects of their employment, such as pay, will continue as normal.
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said a "desperate call" for public servants to volunteer for wildfire-fighting relief "proves" Alberta's next government must restore funding for these vital services
On Tuesday, Alberta’s Public Service Commissioner (PSC) emailed all Alberta government employees with a call for anyone with firefighting experience or training to volunteer to help combat the wildfires raging across the province.
The email was also sent to workers with wildland and structural firefighting experience as well as those with experience in support roles such as logistics.
“An ask like this is unprecedented. This smacks of panic” said AUPE Vice-President Mike Dempsey.
“I’ve been on the front lines in previous wildfire seasons when government workers were simply redeployed as necessary. This call for volunteers tells me the government is desperate.”
AUPE Local 005 members, who make up the majority of wildfire-related services, claim it experienced significant cuts throughout the United Conservative Party’s term.
"Tower lookouts, information officers, warehouse workers, and many more are forced to work short-staffed because of job cuts and reduced funding," AUPE stated.
"These public sector workers are undervalued as it is. Highly-specialized wildfire dispatchers, logistics coordinators, and other support staff work long hours and receive insufficient compensation for the value of the duties they perform."
Dempsey said the UCP government must reverse the cuts that were made to wildfire-fighting services.
“We were not as prepared as we should have been for this provincial state of emergency, and that is a direct result of this government’s decisions.”
The PSC confirmed there will be a vetting process for volunteers, and additional training, and volunteers will be treated as redeployed workers, meaning all aspects of their employment, such as pay, will continue as normal.
“Vetting and training are extremely important in a situation like this,” said Dempsey.
“Not just anyone can fight wildfires. Our priority is the health and safety of every worker stepping up to protect Albertans, especially volunteers.”
The Western Standard reached out to the UCP for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
