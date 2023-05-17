Union pres slams UCP for call for firefighters

The PSC has confirmed that there will be a vetting process for volunteers, and additional training, and that volunteers will be treated as redeployed workers, meaning all aspects of their employment, such as pay, will continue as normal.

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said a "desperate call" for public servants to volunteer for wildfire-fighting relief "proves" Alberta's next government must restore funding for these vital services

On Tuesday, Alberta’s Public Service Commissioner (PSC) emailed all Alberta government employees with a call for anyone with firefighting experience or training to volunteer to help combat the wildfires raging across the province.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, another Parasite sucking up to the NDP.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

“Smacks of Panic” is this goof ball serious? Ya you moron Union hack, there is panic, panic in rural Alberta, people are panicking to save their homes and all they worked for. Maybe this Union hack and his clown followers, instead of laughing at and Mocking Albertans, they could volunteer do once in their privileged lives to help Slbertans instead of being leaches? Where is McGowan? The vulgar head leach? Why is he not asking union members to do what they can for Albertans that work hard to pay their over inflated wages? I absolutely despise these people.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

not a plea, but having locals help if at all qualified is common sense..IMO

Delby
Delby

And under the Notley government of previous years, Notley cut the wildlife fire fighting budget by 80%: That's EIGHTY percent, the number is not a typo. So if the AUPE would stop campaigning so hard for Notley to win the election maybe they could get off their duffs and help. Oh, and by the way: How many Oil & Gas sector workers were laid off during Notley's tenure; and tell me about the coal-fired electricity industry. Does the AUPE believe that Albertans can't think without them? Do they think we are all NDP supporters, in other words. My advice to the AUPE: Shut up. You are giving unions a bad name.

