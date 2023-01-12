Masked riders on Edmonton Transit

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 659 President Steve Bradshaw sent a clear message Wednesday to bus drivers in Edmonton who feel the transit system is unsafe — do not talk to the Western Standard about it.

"A far-right propaganda outlet posing as journalists is soliciting gripes and complaints from ETS operators with which to harass Mayor Sohi," Bradshaw said in a letter and mass text to workers titled "Western Standard Propaganda."

(4) comments

timagis
timagis

Mr. Bradshaw is definitly an NDP supporter. If you don't agree or obey them you're far right propaganist. Why do the NDP always resort to name calling? Very childish and doing absolutely nothing to fix the problem.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Telling a news outlet about unsafe conditions should be covered up because the left wing mayor doesn't like to hear about it? Rubbish!!

Keep up the good work WS.

guest356
guest356

I am at a loss to understand how anyone who doesn't see eye to eye with a left leaning perception of the world is far right. Yet, the left are not far left on their scale of measurement. However, public safety is not part of the lefts concern nor assisting in solutions to fix these life threatening problems. Without doubt the doors to the asylum are open.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Why would the Union have this power?

