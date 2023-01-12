Amalgamated Transit Union Local 659 President Steve Bradshaw sent a clear message Wednesday to bus drivers in Edmonton who feel the transit system is unsafe — do not talk to the Western Standard about it.
"A far-right propaganda outlet posing as journalists is soliciting gripes and complaints from ETS operators with which to harass Mayor Sohi," Bradshaw said in a letter and mass text to workers titled "Western Standard Propaganda."
Nice try @CityofEdmonton this text was sent to bus drivers on #yegtransit today. @ABDanielleSmith @RachelNotley City can not silence workers who fear for their safety at work. I'm not harassing anyone I'm reporting the truth. City transit is unsafe! pic.twitter.com/5IAcCTJbhc— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 12, 2023
"We all want better safety and security on our transit system and much effort is being expended to get us there. In the meantime, this so-called 'news source' is promising anonymity and confidentiality to operators who share stories with them."
"Let’s be clear: once you provide your personal information to them, it is out of your control. And you’ll be in their database and on their mailing list," Bradshaw said.
"Please remember that the Code of Conduct is still in play. Anything you say can and will be used against you. People have been fired from ETS for simple slips on their social media. PLEASE, let your Union do the speaking for you."
Edmonton parent outraged after man in transit station exposes himself to her children https://t.co/iYt9iNryJn via @WSOnlineNews— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 12, 2023
However, despite the message to silence drivers about unsafe work conditions, some elected to speak with the Western Standard during a meeting on the weekend. Their names are withheld.
"HIRE more transit peace officers," the drivers said.
"Get rid of the yellow jacket security guards, and have a transit peace officer for every station. Two yellow jacket security guards wages can pay one officer, and they will be able to ticket drug use, and drinking."
The drivers also said transit centres need to police the proof of payment zone.
Meanwhile in Edmonton...Smoking the meth pipe @ Northgate transit centre. Nothing to see here. It's not even cold out today. #yegtransit how should parents explain what that smell is to their children? @CityofEdmonton @AmarjeetSohiYEG This is reality and needs to be delt with. pic.twitter.com/sRvZuyq7up— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 12, 2023
"Those loitering without fare should be ticketed and removed. Secure turn style (enter with payment) in LRT stations especially downtown," the drivers said.
"Free homeless shelter transportation buses SHOULD pick up AWAY from transit centres, to avoid the homeless loitering for the ride and causing problems."
They also mentioned how Hope Mission and Boyle Street emergency vehicles should only be permitted in transit centres only to help remove people.
“Harass Mayor Sohi..” So exposing drug addiction, degeneracy and crime on taxpayer funded transit is way offside!! And now they’re threatening employees who want to blow the whistle on the socialist slacker who’s letting his city fall to ruin.Keep up the excellent work, Art.— MissMags (@maggiea04479180) January 12, 2023
"NOT to give out food and drink. Homeless wait and loiter waiting for freebies," the drivers said.
The drivers provided details about how they face abuse and racism from non-paying riders constantly in Edmonton. When they ask for the fare to be paid, the unpaying rider will claim "racism" by the driver and that they are being "picked on."
“Harass Mayor Sohi..” So exposing drug addiction, degeneracy and crime on taxpayer funded transit is way offside!! And now they’re threatening employees who want to blow the whistle on the socialist slacker who’s letting his city fall to ruin.Keep up the excellent work, Art.— MissMags (@maggiea04479180) January 12, 2023
Workers are afraid of what the system has become and feel for the paying riders who have to deal with people smoking meth and other drugs while on the bus and trains. They also mentioned how the non-paying riders rob, assault, and use the bathroom on the buses.
Many workers are afraid for their lives on a daily basis.
"Someone will eventually get injured," the drivers said.
"In December’s budget deliberations, funding was put in place for 35 new TPOs. This will reduce the amount of overtime fatigue in the corps, enhance the COTT teams, the T-CATs," Bradshaw said in the letter sent to drivers.
"They also put up funding for more affordable housing, emergency housing. But we need the federal and provincial governments to step in and do their part. The city is limited by the budget the Province allows them, but they’re doing their best. Please let your Union speak on your behalf."
The Western Standard reached out to Bradshaw for comment but hasn't heard back.
(4) comments
Mr. Bradshaw is definitly an NDP supporter. If you don't agree or obey them you're far right propaganist. Why do the NDP always resort to name calling? Very childish and doing absolutely nothing to fix the problem.
Telling a news outlet about unsafe conditions should be covered up because the left wing mayor doesn't like to hear about it? Rubbish!!
Keep up the good work WS.
I am at a loss to understand how anyone who doesn't see eye to eye with a left leaning perception of the world is far right. Yet, the left are not far left on their scale of measurement. However, public safety is not part of the lefts concern nor assisting in solutions to fix these life threatening problems. Without doubt the doors to the asylum are open.
Why would the Union have this power?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.