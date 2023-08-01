Dr. Francis Widdowson

The lawsuit said UofL disregarded free expression and its own mission by cancelling Dr. Francis Widdowson's February 2023 event.

The University of Lethbridge (UofL) is being sued for its decision to cancel an event in February with a controversial former Mount Royal University professor.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced on Tuesday a court action was filed against the UofL on Wednesday on behalf of Dr. Frances Widdowson, UofL professor Dr. Paul Viminitz and UofL student Jonah Pickle.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest356
guest356

Based upon my experience the woke are incapable of critical thinking and adopt a mob mentality on anything they disagree with. The result is not based upon their individual personalities it is only about their group indoctrination. Good luck in your litigation. Common sense has to prevail against these woke autonomes.

Mila
Mila

I wish JCCF and Dr. Widdowson success in their case against University of Lethbridge. For a "university" to exclude a speaker is reprehensible. How do students form their critical thinking skills and their own opinions if they are denied exposure to various thoughts and ideas?

