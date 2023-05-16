The average price of a home in Alberta is approximately $447,000 study says

UCP leader Danielle Smith (L) and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (R).

 Image By: WS

A new study at the University of BC says affordability is on the top of people's minds in the Alberta election — but the study shows the UCP and NDP are weak on housing.

The study says now that Alberta is halfway through the election, both the UCP and NDP are "surprisingly weak on housing policy" at a time when affordability is one of the main issues.

Study graph

The study examines party platforms for evidence of commitments to scale up non-profit housing, fix the regular housing market, and break the addiction to high and rising home prices.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Remind us dumb Albertans, oh wise BC professor, how many years does a 20 year old have to save in BC, to afford a 35 year mortgage in BC?

PersonOne
PersonOne

The government does not need to promote housing. They need to get out of the way and let housing builders build.

