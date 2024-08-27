Alberta

UofC prof called out for posting ‘hateful’ anti-Semitic tropes on social media

UofC Prof. Tawab Hlimi has been accused by B’Nai Brith of making anti-Semitic comments online
UofC Prof. Tawab Hlimi has been accused by B’Nai Brith of making anti-Semitic comments onlineB’Nai Brith/Twitter (“X”)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Hate Speech
University Of Calgary
Yyccc
Antizionism
Zionism
Uofc
Anti-Semitic
B'nai Brith
October 7 attack on Israel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news