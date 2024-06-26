Up to 70,000 WestJetters could be stranded ahead of long weekend

Twice isn't a charm for WestJet passengers.That’s because the union representing mechanics at the Calgary-based company on Wednesday reissued 48-hour strike notice after talks broke down.That means Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association members could walk off the job as early as 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, just in time for the Canada Day rush.In a statement, WestJet said up to 70,000 passengers could be stranded on what it calls the “business travel weekend of summer.”Company CEO Diederik Pen called the union’s tactic “disheartening and unacceptable.”“We sincerely regret the stress and uncertainty AMFA’s tactics are causing Canadians, deliberately targeting the busy July long-weekend; however, we must hold strong on a reasonable outcome that protects affordable air travel for Canadians, for years to come.”.“It is our obligation in the coming days to ensure the safe and orderly takedown of our network and to minimize the risk of stranding our guests, our crew and our aircraft,”WestJet CEO Diederik Pen.Last week it seemed the months-long deadlock between the two sides had thawed enough to resume talks, but not before the airline preemptively cancelled several dozen flights.But now members of the AMFA have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative deal earlier this month and have voiced opposition to the airline’s request for government arbitration.WestJet said the deal would make them the best paid in the country, with 22% pay raises over the next five years..“WestJet presented the union with its latest Canadian industry-leading offer. It was swiftly dismissed… leaving us with no choice but to follow with a lockout notice to manage travel disruption to hundreds of thousands of guests. It is our obligation in the coming days to ensure the safe and orderly takedown of our network and to minimize the risk of stranding our guests, our crew and our aircraft,” concluded Pen.The strike notice does not mean travel disruption will occur. However, in the coming days, the WestJet said it would take all necessary actions to manage the impacts as much as possible, including preparations to operate a reduced schedule.The company said it would provide flexible change and cancel options for those who wish to make alternate arrangements, including refunds.