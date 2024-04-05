Update: Remains of Chelsea Davidenas located

In a press release, the Calgary Police Service has announced the search for Chelsea Davidenas has come to a sad close.Davidenas, 29, was last seen on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Her concerned family reported her missing on February 27.Reports indicate that on the early morning of February 17, Davidenas was enticed to a residence on Rundlehorn Drive N.E. by two acquaintances. It is presumed that she met her demise within the premises.Significant physical and digital evidence led to the arrest of two suspects on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, from Airdrie and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, from Calgary, are both facing charges of first-degree murder."Our officers have been searching rural areas southeast of Chestermere in an effort to locate the remains of Chelsea Davidenas. After narrowing down the search location, on Thursday, April 4, we engaged the Calgary Search & Rescue Association (CALSARA) to assist in the search efforts," reads the release."Late in the afternoon of April 4, members of the Calgary Police Service Missing Persons Team located human remains northeast of Carseland, AB near Range Road 254 and Highway 901. Investigators worked with The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who has now identified the remains as Chelsea."As this case is now before the courts, no further information will be released."We would like to thank our partners from CALSARA for their assistance in helping us provide closure to Chelsea’s family," ends the release.