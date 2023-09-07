Almost every Canadian has a spray can of WD-40 in the garage, but that's about to change.
You use it to fix just about anything that needs a little lubrication, squeaky hinges, rusty bolts and even your bike chain.
It's great for removing stickers from surfaces, cleaning grime off of tools, and even getting rid of gum stuck in your hair.
But soon it will be banned in Canada in aerosol spray form, amongst other products, to save the environment.
"Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999," the Government of Canada said.
"They cause ground-level ozone and particulate matter, which are the two main components of smog."
In 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) published the Volatile Organic Compound Concentration Limits for Certain Products Regulations in Canada Gazette, Part II to limit VOC emissions from certain products manufactured or imported into Canada.
What products are regulated?
The term 'certain products' is used to categorize the following products used in households and by institutional, industrial and commercial consumers:
- Personal care products
- Automotive and household maintenance products
- Adhesives, adhesive removers, sealants and caulks
The products will still be made available for sale apparently in other countries just not in Canada.
"I thought this was a joke," Mike (no last name given) from Canmore said on outdoorsmenforum.ca.
"It is NOT. Stock Up on WD-40, Ottawa banned it as of Jan. 1, 2024. I got an email from one our suppliers, with a list of products that are to be banned that we have ordered in the last six months."
Mike said it seems the environment minister "pushed the button the other day."
"Any products with more than 10% VOC'S in an aerosol can are now banned. 32,000 compositions in total. I went to Environment Canada and Climate Change Website and there is," Mike said.
Mike said he could not believe that the media in Canada missed this in December 2021.
"What the hell is happening? We must all be sheep," Mike said.
The Government of Canada said these new regulations establish the VOC concentration limits and maximum emissions potential for approximately 130 products and apply to Canadian manufacturers and importers.
"The Volatile Organic Compound Concentration Limits for Certain Products Regulations, made under the authority of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, (came) into force on January 1, 2023, to allow for the application for permits and the building of compliance units one year in advance of the coming into force of the product limits," the Government of Canada said.
"Maximum VOC Concentration Limits and Emission Potentials for the manufacture and import of products listed in the schedules to the regulations will come into effect on January 1, 2024, for all product categories, except disinfectants, which come into effect on January 1, 2025."
The regulations apply to any company that manufactures or imports products in Canada that contain VOCs and belong to one of the regulated product categories or subcategories.
The regulations do not require regulators to submit reports or conduct product testing to comply with the regulations. However, the onus is on regulators to ensure that the products they import, or manufacture meet the regulatory limits.
"The determination of VOC concentration for the purposes of these regulations must be performed by an accredited laboratory," the Government of Canada said.
"Manufacturers and importers of a regulated product are required to indicate, on the product container, the date on which the product was manufactured or a code representing that date."
Manufacturers and importers of a regulated product are also required to keep records regarding regulated products in Canada for a period of at least five years.
The types of products covered include: personal care products; automotive and household maintenance products; adhesives, adhesive removers, sealants and caulks; and other miscellaneous products.
"It has recently come to our attention that false information is circulating online that WD-40® Brand products are being banned in Canada," WD-40 stated.
"This is not a true statement. Although there are currently regulatory changes taking place in Canada, we have been aware of these regulatory changes and have been preparing for them for some time."
The company said all WD-40 products including WD-40® Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist®, and 3-IN-ONE® brands will be compliant with the new regulations as of January 1, 2024.
"Our products will remain on Canadian store shelves and continue to solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes," WD-40 said.
(6) comments
This government is despicable. Functioning pesticides banned and now WD-40 but also probably most aerosolized oil sprays for VOCs being too high.
Just told my dad to buy lots of it then sell it to people off rez lol Canada can try and come on our land and tell us we can't use it, we'll see what happens.
Hmm there’s something new to punish the average joe every day in the New Canada.
🏛🔥🎻
F-ers, I'm buying a case of it.
Better get brakekleen, and a selection of spray paint as well. These F’ers are gonna ban just about anything of convenience to us.
