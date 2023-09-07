WD40 will be banned in Canada in Jan 2024
Photo By Arthur C. Green

Almost every Canadian has a spray can of WD-40 in the garage, but that's about to change.

You use it to fix just about anything that needs a little lubrication, squeaky hinges, rusty bolts and even your bike chain.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

This government is despicable. Functioning pesticides banned and now WD-40 but also probably most aerosolized oil sprays for VOCs being too high.

Report Add Reply
CreeTrumpVoter
CreeTrumpVoter

Just told my dad to buy lots of it then sell it to people off rez lol Canada can try and come on our land and tell us we can't use it, we'll see what happens.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Hmm there’s something new to punish the average joe every day in the New Canada.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

🏛🔥🎻

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

F-ers, I'm buying a case of it.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Better get brakekleen, and a selection of spray paint as well. These F’ers are gonna ban just about anything of convenience to us.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.