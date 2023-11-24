UPDATED: Red Deer RCMP issue shelter in place over search for armed man

Red Deer RCMP have identified a suspect related to a firearms complaint being investigated on 59 Avenue. RCMP are looking for Red Deer resident Christopher Lee Furgason, 32, according to a Friday press release. RCMP said it believes this incident was targeted. While schools might have opted to lock down, all of them have been let out for the day. Furgason is described as medium complexion, six ft. two in. tall, 159 lbs, long wavy black hair, and wearing a blue jacket and beige ankle height pants. He has many tattoos on his arms and hands.While RCMP do not believe he possesses the firearm anymore, it said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, it said people should not approach and call 911. RCMP were called to a scene to investigate a firearms complaint in the area of 59 Avenue between 60 Street and 60A Street. It is looking for an armed suspect in Riverside Meadows. It asked people to avoid the area, remain indoors, and secure their residences. Koinonia Christian School had been placed into lockdown status as a precaution due to its proximity to the initial complaint. It said photos of responding officers should not be placed on social media until after the incident is over. Additional information will be provided when available.Anyone with information about Furgason’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911, RCMP at (403) 406-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.