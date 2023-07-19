Electrical grid

Conference Board estimates $1.7 trillion cost to decarbonize the country’s electrical grid.

The cost of building a net-zero power grid by 2035 will amount to more than the entire economic output of the country, according to the most recent estimates released Wednesday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

How did so much dumbness get elected to run this country? With so many intelligent, experienced people in this country, he fails to take advantage of that resources, pull a magic figure from the air and say " this is what we are doing". And who is the UN to have any say on how our country is governed; they have strayed very far from their original purpose. I like seeing these predictions reported in actual dollars; I hope it opens some eyes and minds. This cannot possibly, realistically be done.

northrungrader
northrungrader

The climate cult does not care, and will not care until everyday citizens haul them out of their seats and publicly hang them. I sure can't afford a $75,000 power bill for July, I don't even want to calculate for December, January, and February.

kmb
kmb

What's the problem? The SpndpLiberals will just print up $1.7 trillion and fund the whole thing out of thin air! It's only 4 times the cost of the plandemic. What could go wrong?

