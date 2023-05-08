The Canadian military is on its way to Alberta to help battle the wildfires.
Government officials confirmed with the Western Standard on Monday that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will ask for military help.
An official announcement is expected shortly.
Smith spoke with the premiers of Canada at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and also has a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the lunch hour where she will make the request.
It is unclear how many troops or what equipment are on the way to help battle the blazes. It was reported on social media soldiers were told last week to kit up for possible deployment.
“I have a conversation planned with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Smith told the Western Standard on Sunday.
“There'll be a number of things that I hope he'll be able to assist with. I will be likely asking if he has firefighting expertise that he can send as well as perhaps engineers to assist with some of the fire breaks or rebuilding that needs to be done.”
I had a very productive call this morning with Prime Minister Trudeau. Alberta has requested assistance from the federal government to deal with the devastating wildfires. Prime Minister Trudeau assured me that Canada would be there to support Alberta in any way possible.… pic.twitter.com/PW6JjNZMuP— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 8, 2023
On Monday, at 11:48 a.m. Smith said "I had a very productive call this morning with prime minister Trudeau."
"Alberta has requested assistance from the federal government to deal with the devastating wildfires," Smith said.
Smith said Trudeau assured her that Canada would be there to support Alberta in any way possible.
Smith said Alberta has sent a letter outlining a request for assistance from Alberta Minister of Public Safety Mike Ellis to federal ministers Blair and Mendocino.
"I just got off the phone with premier smither of Alberta," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
"To express the fact that Canadians stand with the people of Alberta as they deal with these terrible, terrible, wildfires all weekend watching images from the communities affected"
Trudeau said he assured that the federal government will "be there to help."
"For people who are affected by extreme weather events. I want to highlight as well that we will be working with the Red Cross to put forward matching funds so that Canadians who are watching people during these extraordinarily difficult times are able to send their support. That's what we do. Canadians are there for each other in difficult times and we will continue to be."
Meanwhile in Calgary, the city has opened its Emergency Operations Centre and activated its Municipal Emergency Plan in support of the province and Alberta wildfire evacuees.
The city has opened a reception centre to provide access to accommodations for evacuees and their pets as well as and mental health supports.
"We are fortunate to be able to leverage our partnerships to support those that have been displaced by the wildfires and are experiencing a difficult time." says Chief Sue Henry, Calgary Emergency Management Agency.
"Our hearts are with those that are having to go through this and in addition to their physical needs, we feel it important to address the emotional aspects to the situation as well."
While all evacuees are encouraged to register online, if in need of accommodation, they are able to access support at the Calgary reception centre at the Stampede Grandstand (2200 Stampede Trail SE), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.
Parking for evacuees access the reception centre is free.
(3) comments
I was told today, by my daughter, that Elizabethean Catering (or possibly 'caterers') are in desperate need of workers. They are contracted to provide food services for the wildfire fighters and the staff they have is minimal to the needs to be met since a State of Emergency has been declared. My daughter starts working for them tomorrow. Staff has been pushed to the limit and are working as hard as they can to meet the requirements. Those workers, both in the business of firefighting and catering need help. Since the area in which my daughter lives was once under evacuation notice, she will be dropping her dog off for me to puppy sit in case the evacuation order is given again. I did ask my daughter to tell those in charge that if there is anything I can do from home, I'd like to help out but I'm pretty much house-bound. Just thought I'd let people know. We banded together for those in Ft Mac and area, we will do so again I believe.
Gonna be real interesting to see what the Turdoh and the Terrorist send to Alberta.
Who is naive enough to believe that all these fires this early in the season are the result of Mother Nature?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.