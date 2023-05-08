Miltary on its way to battle fire in alberta sources confirm,

It is unclear how many troops or what equipment are on the way to help battle the blazes.

The Canadian military is on its way to Alberta to help battle the wildfires.

Government officials confirmed with the Western Standard on Monday that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will ask for military help.

Delby
Delby

I was told today, by my daughter, that Elizabethean Catering (or possibly 'caterers') are in desperate need of workers. They are contracted to provide food services for the wildfire fighters and the staff they have is minimal to the needs to be met since a State of Emergency has been declared. My daughter starts working for them tomorrow. Staff has been pushed to the limit and are working as hard as they can to meet the requirements. Those workers, both in the business of firefighting and catering need help. Since the area in which my daughter lives was once under evacuation notice, she will be dropping her dog off for me to puppy sit in case the evacuation order is given again. I did ask my daughter to tell those in charge that if there is anything I can do from home, I'd like to help out but I'm pretty much house-bound. Just thought I'd let people know. We banded together for those in Ft Mac and area, we will do so again I believe.

npbra
npbra

Gonna be real interesting to see what the Turdoh and the Terrorist send to Alberta.

fpenner
fpenner

Who is naive enough to believe that all these fires this early in the season are the result of Mother Nature?

