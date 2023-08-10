Them’s fighting words.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was succinct in her response to the Liberal government’s proposed clean energy regulations:
“They will not be implemented in our province – period.”
And she made a not-so-thinly veiled threat to execute the Sovereignty Act if Alberta and Ottawa are unable to come to terms.
“If this alignment is not achieved, Alberta will chart its own path to ensuring we have additional reliable and affordable electricity brought onto our power grid that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
It comes after Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault unleashed a hornet’s nest in Ottawa Thursday morning with the long-awaited draft net-zero power regulations.
That came after Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson released a policy vision statement in Vancouver on Tuesday.
In his own remarks, Wilkinson seemed to anticipate the hostility from provinces that rely on fossil fuels — Alberta and Saskatchewan, but also Nova Scotia — to power their grids by stressing that the looming regulations are indeed “proposed” and not final.
In his own remarks, Guilbeault said his takeaway from his meeting in Calgary last month was that the message from local business leaders was: “Just tell us what the rules are.”
Now that they have presumably been made aware, the draft will go to a 75-day ‘consultation’ period for review.
“One of the only positives at this point is that these are ‘draft’ regulations and Alberta is about to commence a working group with the federal government to discuss how to bring Ottawa’s efforts to decarbonize the economy in line with Alberta’s Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan,” Smith said.
Smith said this will be accomplished by ensuring an appropriate amount of high-efficiency natural gas base load is added to the grid while incentivizing carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) abated natural gas generation, small modular reactors, hydrogen generation and a sustainable amount of wind, solar and other renewables to drive down electricity costs.
“This is the direction Alberta is going. We invite the federal government to support us, rather than hinder us, in doing so,” she said.
Those sentiments were echoed by Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz at a press conference in Calgary on Thursday where she accused the federal government of “bait and switch” tactics.
Schulz, who met with Guilbeault in Calgary last month — and apparently spoke with him by phone as late as yesterday — said she was completely blindsided by the announcement.
”This is not in good faith,” she said. “It’s disappointing and quite frankly, disrespectful.”
”Who would trust the federal government with their math?”
After the meeting she told the Western Standard she was becoming so emotional she almost dropped her pen.
Nonetheless, the message was the same.
“They (the regulations) will not be implemented in Alberta. They can’t… that is non-negotiable.”
(14) comments
Well, this is the first very decisive statement coming from Premier and Rebeca Schulz.
I really applaud that. Now, we need action....and please DO NOT apologize to these inept morons. Stay strong and proud.
What a gal. [beam][thumbup][thumbup].
Bringing in an Alberta Provincial Police would also be a good idea. As would provincial control of AB taxation. As would control over immigration. All of these things Quebec has. Would be high time that we had them too.
Can't guilbeault be recalled? Who voted for him anyways? In what kind of Canadian nightmare can federal ministers threaten provincial leaders?
Thank you to Danielle and all of our UCP MLA's for fighting for Alberta, rather than bowing like a weaker party would do.
Thank goodness rural Alberta saved our province when so many blind fools in Edmonton and Calgary voted for the not quite red party that would have further destroyed Alberta.
Odd that the NDP are so quiet lately...wonder why?
Hey........NDP voters are you awake yet. Ottawa is trying to pull the plug on Alberta.
If the NDP was in power right now, we would all be spending 5K on back up generators systems for our homes.
Never in my life it was so worth to fight for a politician so hard. It was not easy but it was all worth it. Danielle Smith is worth it!
We could not have had a better person as our Premier at this time in our history. Danielle Smith has my full support in our coming battle with The Regime in Ottawa. We must get through the next few years in the hope that the east finally wakes up and will toss this failed regime in Ottawa to the curb.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
...hopefully it won't take a few years!!!
May God be with and protect this beautiful woman
We must all stand and fight against the WEF / ChiCom installed demons in Ottawa who have been ordered to kill and destroy us and our way of life
Well, Im impressed.
How will having two electric systems lead to lower electricity charges.
One that works when the weather is right , and the other when the weather is not. Unreliables are a waste of resources. How will they be replaced when they wear out in twenty years, my guess is that the new panels and wind generators can’t be produced without reliable fossil fuel made electricity.
And where will they put those 3,000 acres of solar panels in Vulcan when they are worn out? Well, I guess you could ask where the old cars go... however, we cant lose sight of the fact that 'renewables' are not reliable and we have -30 degrees in the winter.
