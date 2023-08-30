Smith/Guilbeault
Courtesy of CBC

To say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is a bit miffed Wednesday would be an understatement. Outraged is more like it.

The premier tore a rhetorical strip off federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Wednesday for comments he made from China on Suncor — and not the Chinese Communist Party’s own environmental polices, which are some of the worst in the world.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(22) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I wish I could get within a big sticks reach..............

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

China is laughing while we tear ourselves to shreds, and they get more powerful as a result. Why would they waste effort beating on us when we're so good at punching ourselves in the face?

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

Smith needs to start getting ready for ....... Alberta to leave Canada! Trudeau and his Liberal Criminals will never stop!

Report Add Reply
guest1342
guest1342

Separation and indépendance is long overdue

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

correcting an erratum: I meant $5 per litre for gas. $5 per gallon would look good, even now.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

It feels like we are reading a 10th rate comic book that we just paid millions of dollars for. There is this international conference, see? Countries are allowed to send a representative to represent their country during the discussions. Canada looks around until it can find someone with a sub-70 IQ who would have NO IDEA how to safeguard Canada's interest. Then gives him instructions to go become a part of SOME OTHER country's delegation, and criticize Canada's position, and vote with that other country, when it conflicts with and undermines Canada's interests. Oh, and the PM arranges to pay the guy at the Deputy Minister level, or above, and give him a Ministers pension when things get too hot back home, and he has to be "retired"--i.e., when said PM's group of billionaire Handlers jerk his dog-chain and tell you Guilly 's 15 minutes of fame is up--and btw, time to raise the price of gas in Canada to $5 a gallon with a few more Carbon Taxes. If I had bought that comic book, I would want my money back.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What do we do when we have an obviously ChiCom installed treasonous government activity trying to kill us and our country and hand it over to China?

What’s next? Mandatory organ harvesting of Canadian children for China?

Is any evil too far for these corrupt and treasonous Liberano psychopaths?

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

It wouldn't surprise me.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/he-was-alive-tormented-chinese-doctor-recounts-harvesting-organs-in-back-of-van-5455507?src_src=China_article_free&src_cmp=China-2023-08-10-ca&est=fppGbSiA5aFyqx9oyJN6oAn508U5Y8RweYjSGTSWOqR7%2Bv76%2FslgyhOm7xhFw7tlXxKo3MwqCg%3D%3D

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Danielle Smith should be aware by now that Guilbeault will not listen to reason or logic. He is h*ll bent on foisting his green ideology on Alberta and Canada no matter the consequences. Words will not stop him. Alberta needs to start collecting all tax money here like Quebec does and dole it out or not to the federal government as we see fit.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Guilbeault is a charlatan.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

For Danielle to state Gillnuts is ill informed, is to go way too easy on the POS. This criminal moron new full well long ago how harmful his intentions are, however through 0 accountability & lacking a true justice system, he & other bobbleheads will gleefully send Canada to the dogs to satisfy their personal gains.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

Separation is looking better everyday! I’m ready to leave this distinctions relationship!

Born and raised Albertans, after 64 years of this eastern bullsh*t I’m done with this country of Canada!

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Danielle Smith arguably the best Premier Alberta has ever had. Be strong, be bold for you are right.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

I pretty sure DS is participating in this cold war verbal exchange with Mr. G as the first round necessary to get Saskatchewan and Alberta population paying attention and moving folks to the understanding that a separate independent democracy capitalist country is a must do for both provinces... for those folks still not an board.

I'm sure that I am not the only one who see's Mr. G approach and understanding of the issues as sophomoric. I'm not saying Mr. G has all his cards on the table... yet.

That said DS is in good hands with her counsel, I'm certain the team is preparing legislation to fight back... to fight back hard!

Do not be surprised if the Alberta government is developing and writing an Alberta Constitution. Hopefully the Saskatchewan government is doing the same!

For what it is worth I think JPB has the right idea!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

We need to police our own citizens, collect our own taxes, and build our own pension plan, exactly like Quebec does. We must have parity and power equalling Quebec if we stay in Canada, or go our own way.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why is the army or RCMP stepping in to remove these treasonous ChiCom installed terrorists

This maggot Geeebolt clearly works for China

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Okay so govern and do something about it? I really really like DS, but this is where the rubber meets the road for Alberta’s future.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

If you want to figure out who is in charge, find who nobody is allowed to criticize. Gilbow is given a tune-up on the subject of manners and allowable discourse by his CCP hosts, but he can speak frankly about anyone in Canada.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

You are 100% correct. The CCP will never take advice from any foreign government, no matter how close they are.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Getting my popcorn!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.