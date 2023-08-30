Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
To say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is a bit miffed Wednesday would be an understatement. Outraged is more like it.
The premier tore a rhetorical strip off federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Wednesday for comments he made from China on Suncor — and not the Chinese Communist Party’s own environmental polices, which are some of the worst in the world.
“Steven Guilbeault has once again shown his utter contempt for Alberta, our economy and our energy workers,” she said in a statement.
“While advising the Chinese Communist Party about its environmental policies, Minister Guilbeault stated that, due to an Alberta oil and gas company's decision to focus on oil and gas production, he has increased his resolve to introduce an emissions cap that will effectively force energy companies to cap their oil and gas production.”
“Minister Guilbeault’s comments are a continuation of his provocative verbal attacks on Alberta's energy sector, the most environmentally responsible and ethical energy-producing jurisdiction in the world."
"His involvement in the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development has him turning a blind eye to China’s environmental record while they add the equivalent of two new coal emissions plants each week,” she added.
“Conversely, Albertans have cut emissions more than any other province this past decade, spending billions of dollars transitioning almost all electricity generation from coal to natural gas.”
The premier went on to call Guilbeault “ill informed” and accused his ideological policies of driving away investment and indeed, innovation to actually reduce emissions.
“Albertans are proud of our environmental leadership and do not deserve the irresponsible, destabilizing, investment-repelling and ill-informed comments of a federal cabinet minister intent on destroying one of Alberta's and Canada's most critical economic sectors,” she said.
“Phasing out Alberta's oil and gas sector will devastate the Canadian and Alberta economies, significantly reduce budgets for health care and other social programs, put tens of thousands of people out of work and make little to no impact on reducing global emissions.”
Smith went on to call the proposed electricity rules — never mind an emissions cap that would amount to a million-barrel per day production cut — unconstitutional and unwarranted. And more importantly, unaffordable.
“Furthermore, Minister Guilbeault’s unrealistic 2035 net-zero power grid plan will make electricity unreliable and unaffordable for millions of Albertans.
She further threatened an unspecified response — presumably an invocation of the Sovereignty Act — if Ottawa continues to overstep its power.
“Under no scenario will the Government of Alberta permit the implementation of the proposed federal electricity regulations or contemplated oil and gas emissions cap,” she said.
“Ottawa has no constitutional authority to regulate in these areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction. We would strongly suggest the federal government refrain from testing our government's or Albertans' resolve in this regard.“
Ironically, even after tearing him to the ground, she continued to hold out an olive branch and urged Ottawa to come back to the table.
“As stated repeatedly, we stand ready to commence the federal-provincial working group in good faith to align Ottawa's and Alberta's efforts towards achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. However, this must be done in a collaborative and respectful fashion without Minister Guilbeault's continued threats to the economic well-being of Albertans and Canadians.”
(22) comments
I wish I could get within a big sticks reach..............
China is laughing while we tear ourselves to shreds, and they get more powerful as a result. Why would they waste effort beating on us when we're so good at punching ourselves in the face?
Smith needs to start getting ready for ....... Alberta to leave Canada! Trudeau and his Liberal Criminals will never stop!
Separation and indépendance is long overdue
[thumbup]
correcting an erratum: I meant $5 per litre for gas. $5 per gallon would look good, even now.
It feels like we are reading a 10th rate comic book that we just paid millions of dollars for. There is this international conference, see? Countries are allowed to send a representative to represent their country during the discussions. Canada looks around until it can find someone with a sub-70 IQ who would have NO IDEA how to safeguard Canada's interest. Then gives him instructions to go become a part of SOME OTHER country's delegation, and criticize Canada's position, and vote with that other country, when it conflicts with and undermines Canada's interests. Oh, and the PM arranges to pay the guy at the Deputy Minister level, or above, and give him a Ministers pension when things get too hot back home, and he has to be "retired"--i.e., when said PM's group of billionaire Handlers jerk his dog-chain and tell you Guilly 's 15 minutes of fame is up--and btw, time to raise the price of gas in Canada to $5 a gallon with a few more Carbon Taxes. If I had bought that comic book, I would want my money back.
What do we do when we have an obviously ChiCom installed treasonous government activity trying to kill us and our country and hand it over to China?
What’s next? Mandatory organ harvesting of Canadian children for China?
Is any evil too far for these corrupt and treasonous Liberano psychopaths?
It wouldn't surprise me.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/he-was-alive-tormented-chinese-doctor-recounts-harvesting-organs-in-back-of-van-5455507?src_src=China_article_free&src_cmp=China-2023-08-10-ca&est=fppGbSiA5aFyqx9oyJN6oAn508U5Y8RweYjSGTSWOqR7%2Bv76%2FslgyhOm7xhFw7tlXxKo3MwqCg%3D%3D
Danielle Smith should be aware by now that Guilbeault will not listen to reason or logic. He is h*ll bent on foisting his green ideology on Alberta and Canada no matter the consequences. Words will not stop him. Alberta needs to start collecting all tax money here like Quebec does and dole it out or not to the federal government as we see fit.
Guilbeault is a charlatan.
For Danielle to state Gillnuts is ill informed, is to go way too easy on the POS. This criminal moron new full well long ago how harmful his intentions are, however through 0 accountability & lacking a true justice system, he & other bobbleheads will gleefully send Canada to the dogs to satisfy their personal gains.
Separation is looking better everyday! I’m ready to leave this distinctions relationship!
Born and raised Albertans, after 64 years of this eastern bullsh*t I’m done with this country of Canada!
[thumbup][thumbup]
Danielle Smith arguably the best Premier Alberta has ever had. Be strong, be bold for you are right.
I pretty sure DS is participating in this cold war verbal exchange with Mr. G as the first round necessary to get Saskatchewan and Alberta population paying attention and moving folks to the understanding that a separate independent democracy capitalist country is a must do for both provinces... for those folks still not an board.
I'm sure that I am not the only one who see's Mr. G approach and understanding of the issues as sophomoric. I'm not saying Mr. G has all his cards on the table... yet.
That said DS is in good hands with her counsel, I'm certain the team is preparing legislation to fight back... to fight back hard!
Do not be surprised if the Alberta government is developing and writing an Alberta Constitution. Hopefully the Saskatchewan government is doing the same!
For what it is worth I think JPB has the right idea!
We need to police our own citizens, collect our own taxes, and build our own pension plan, exactly like Quebec does. We must have parity and power equalling Quebec if we stay in Canada, or go our own way.
Why is the army or RCMP stepping in to remove these treasonous ChiCom installed terrorists
This maggot Geeebolt clearly works for China
Okay so govern and do something about it? I really really like DS, but this is where the rubber meets the road for Alberta’s future.
If you want to figure out who is in charge, find who nobody is allowed to criticize. Gilbow is given a tune-up on the subject of manners and allowable discourse by his CCP hosts, but he can speak frankly about anyone in Canada.
You are 100% correct. The CCP will never take advice from any foreign government, no matter how close they are.
Getting my popcorn!
