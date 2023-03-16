Dead officers

Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan 

 Courtesy Edmonton Police Service

Two Edmonton Police Services officers were attacked by surprise, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute about 12:47 a.m.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

RIP. I wish all the best to EPS members.

Report
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Who murdered them?

Report
guest1008
guest1008

Good point, these details including everything they know has to be made public immediately unless there is an ongoing action.

Report
Major Tom
Major Tom

End of Watch! Rest in Peace!

Report
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these two young officers.

Report
Left Coast
Left Coast

What a tragedy for the officers & their families . . .

Funny how we know the names of those officers . . . but name of the Perp is not released to the public?

Perhaps they are trying to inform relatives in some foreign country . . .

Report
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Left Coast. The name of the killer is not going to be announced for a different reason. Nice try though. Chief Mcfee is probably the most "open" chief in recent history.

I THINK Mcfee would like to divulge much more information on any/all crimes but is bound by law, risk to members, or investigations.

Report
gardenvsdesign
gardenvsdesign

Delete the bail system. Bring back sanitoriums for the mentally ill.

Report
Delby
Delby

My deepest sympathies to the families, other officers, and friends of these good men. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the service you've given and all the good things you did for everyone. I am so sorry.

Report
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

It bothers me to say we'll be watching the ndp/liberal cartel politicize this story with the help of msm. God be merciful and compassionate to the families and friends of these fallen officers, comfort them as only you can in their grieving.

Report
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Very sad to see.

....and the Lib/NDP will use the tragic acts of the mentally unstable to further their disarmament agenda of their law abiding subjects.

Report
Delby
Delby

When good people serving on our behalf don't stand a chance how are we expected to have any chance? We are given criminal sentences for the hopes we have of even trying to defend ourselves and our loved ones?

Report
Delby
Delby

[thumbup]

Report

