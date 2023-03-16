Two Edmonton Police Services officers were attacked by surprise, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.
CBC News is reporting the gunman is only 16 years old. CBC sources said the boy also shot his mother in the same incident, leaving her fighting for her life.
Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute about 12:47 a.m.
McFee said the officers were suddenly fired upon before they had a chance to even draw their weapons.
The killer, described as a "young man" then committed suicide. A woman relative inside the suite, in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St., was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Fellow officers placed their wounded comrades in police cars and frantically tried to save their lives as they were being rushed to hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.
At the same time as a morning press conference, EPS officers, paramedics and members of the fire department formed an honour escort to the medical examiner's office.
"This is an unthinkable and horrific tragedy," said McFee.
"Their lives and sacrifices will not be forgotten."
Jordan was an eight-year veteran of the EPS, Ryan a five and-a-half year veteran.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis expressed their shock at the slayings.
"Today, the province mourns the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan."
“Every day, police officers across Alberta put on their uniforms to step up to protect and serve our communities. The sudden and tragic deaths of these two Edmonton Police Service officers remind us again of the dangers police officers constantly face to ensure the safety of Albertans."
“The province is here to support the Edmonton Police Service during this tragic loss. To honour the service and dedication of these lost officers, the flags at the legislature will be lowered to half-mast."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow.
"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues — we’re here for you," Trudeau tweeted.
"No words can describe what our members & their families are feeling at this moment. Our entire service & community are mourning & I’m devastated," tweeted Staff Sgt. Michael Elliott, head of the Edmonton Police Association.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also tweeted his condolences.
"We mourn with the families and colleagues of two police officers killed in the line of duty in Edmonton this morning. Never take for granted that our law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe," he tweeted.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley tweeted: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific shootings that took place this morning. As we await information, our thoughts are with all who have been touched by this awful tragedy, including the families, loved ones and colleagues of two fallen Edmonton police officers."
Streets still remain blocked in the area.
The last Edmonton city police officer killed in the line of duty was Const. Daniel Woodall on June 8, 2015.
More to come...
RIP. I wish all the best to EPS members.
Who murdered them?
Good point, these details including everything they know has to be made public immediately unless there is an ongoing action.
End of Watch! Rest in Peace!
Deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these two young officers.
What a tragedy for the officers & their families . . .
Funny how we know the names of those officers . . . but name of the Perp is not released to the public?
Perhaps they are trying to inform relatives in some foreign country . . .
Left Coast. The name of the killer is not going to be announced for a different reason. Nice try though. Chief Mcfee is probably the most "open" chief in recent history.
I THINK Mcfee would like to divulge much more information on any/all crimes but is bound by law, risk to members, or investigations.
Wow! Sorry, but not buying it! There's no reason why the name of the murderer cannot be named.
WG. Yes there is. There is a law. The killer was 16. I don't agree with is law but that's the way it is.
risk to members from a dead guy? possible i suppose if he is a zombie. Risk to investigation? let's see, he killed 2 policemen, then kills himself. it will be along investigation to figure that one out
Conover. Read my message. I was making a generalization about crimes regarding the probable reasons.
Delete the bail system. Bring back sanitoriums for the mentally ill.
My deepest sympathies to the families, other officers, and friends of these good men. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the service you've given and all the good things you did for everyone. I am so sorry.
It bothers me to say we'll be watching the ndp/liberal cartel politicize this story with the help of msm. God be merciful and compassionate to the families and friends of these fallen officers, comfort them as only you can in their grieving.
Very sad to see.
....and the Lib/NDP will use the tragic acts of the mentally unstable to further their disarmament agenda of their law abiding subjects.
When good people serving on our behalf don't stand a chance how are we expected to have any chance? We are given criminal sentences for the hopes we have of even trying to defend ourselves and our loved ones?
