UPDATED: Vehicle collides with Calgary police cruiser on highway

A vehicle hit a Calgary Police Service (CPS) cruiser as it was heading straight on a highway. “Holy,” said a driver in a Monday video..The driver recording the video was heading around a corner on the highway. While he made the turn, a CPS cruiser sped off in a nearby lane. As the cruiser went straight, another vehicle merged into the same lane, slamming into the cruiser. In response, the cruiser’s tires screeched and it spun around. CPS confirmed a cruiser was involved in a collision on Friday at 10:55 a.m. “At the time, a marked police-vehicle was travelling westbound on 16 Avenue N.E., on the bridge passing over Deerfoot Trail NE, with the flashing-lights activated,” it said. “The vehicle was responding to an incident and was travelling through an intersection against a red light and was subsequently struck by a citizen’s vehicle.”It said no injuries were reported, and it continues to investigate this incident. It investigates all collisions involving officers that occur while on duty in its cruisers.This incident comes after Leduc RCMP urged drivers to be cautious on roads and highways in the winter after a person collided with one of its vehicles in December. The RCMP cruiser was hit as it was responding to an emergency call on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway. Around 10:45 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on QEII near Highway 616 after a vehicle hit the wire barrier in the centre median.