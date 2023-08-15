Direct air capture

US oil giant Occidental is buying Canadian company Carbon Engineering for US$1.1 billion.

 Carbon Engineering

Days after receiving billions in ‘Bidenomics’ grants for direct air capture of carbon dioxide, a US oil giant has bought the Canadian company responsible for developing the technology.

-based Occidental Petroleum said Tuesday it will pay US$1.1 billion for Vancouver-based Carbon Engineering to develop large-scale direct carbon capture in the US. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(5) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Anyone understand how carbon capture actually works? If Bill gates is on the board that must mean he wants to profit from the mechanism. Or maybe just have his input. The Elites are never transparent.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Does Alberta have a Carbon Capture company?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Karbon Kapture is the Biggest Scam since ObamaCare, Covid & Gorebull Warming ! ! !

In a world that is approaching 8 Billion . . . more CO2 = More Food to Eat . . .

There are dozens of studies over the decades that demonstrate the increased production of food crops in areas with enhanced CO2 levels. If it doubled tomorrow . . . no one but the Petunias would notice.

CO2 has never influenced the Global Temps . . . "What part of CO2 Theory" is confusing for you?

"The narrative that CO2 “traps heat” is a “how many angels can you stick on the head of a needle argument.”

The fact is a step-up in Global temps is linked directly to Sea Surface Temperature (SST) increase and, in the past Super Ninos, which points the finger directly at water vapor (WV). This should be common sense. But it brings us to CO2’s role in re-radiating outgoing LW radiation.

If there is more WV, then obviously, there is more effect. But the water vapor rise IS NOT INITIATED BY CO2 BACK RADIATION. It is backed by increased evaporation off a warming ocean. So then we must ask, IS CO2 WARMING THE OCEAN, since it is the source of water vapor?"

https://principia-scientific.com/a-summary-of-recent-writings-showing-the-power-of-natural-forcing-on-climate/

Europe’s Colder-Than-Average (And Snowy) July

The summer of 2023 is holding cool for the majority of Europe, and the data proves it

Temperature readings for July are in, and they show a colder-than-average month for many nations.

https://principia-scientific.com/europes-colder-than-average-and-snowy-july/

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Sorry, but 'carbon capture' is just as silly as 'green solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.'

Warren Buffet and Bill Gates are honest to God idiots.

It would probably be prudent for rational people to establish 'green freedom zones', so that we can deport the zealots among us to places where they can set their special agendas and regulations.

Trudeau, Singh, Notley, Suzuki...., can be the first residents.....

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

I hope the plans for carbon capture include a plan to return CO2 to farmers and horticulturalists for growing our green stuff when the air no longer can provide this essential component.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.