Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Days after receiving billions in ‘Bidenomics’ grants for direct air capture of carbon dioxide, a US oil giant has bought the Canadian company responsible for developing the technology.
-based Occidental Petroleum said Tuesday it will pay US$1.1 billion for Vancouver-based Carbon Engineering to develop large-scale direct carbon capture in the US.
The technology partnership also adds new revenue streams in the form of technology licensing and royalties — and Canadian tax subsidies — Oxy CEO Vicki Hollub said in a statement.
“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Carbon Engineering team, which has been a leader in pioneering and advancing DAC technology,” Hollub said.
“Together, Occidental and Carbon Engineering can accelerate plans to globally deploy DAC technology at a climate-relevant scale and make DAC the preferred solution for businesses seeking to remove their hard-to-abate emissions.”
Upon closing, expected by the end of 2023, Carbon Engineering would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. Carbon Engineering’s personnel will continue to drive ongoing technology development efforts and work closely with the Occidental and 1PointFive teams to bring direct air capture solutions to market, it said.
Carbon Engineering’s research and development activities and Innovation Centre will remain in Squamish, BC.
The two companies have been partnering pilot facilities in BC and Texas for the past five years.
The companies are building Stratos, the world’s largest direct capture plant, which is expected to be commercially operational in mid-2025, in Ector County, Texas.
Said Carbon Engineering CEO Daniel Friedmann: “At the core of this deeper relationship is the commitment to invest in the development of our technology here in Canada, and the global reach to accelerate implementation of DAC-based climate solutions in the U.S. and around the world.”
Carbon Engineering was founded by former University of Calgary engineering professor, David Keith, who resides in Canmore and is presently teaching environmental economics at the University of Chicago. He was previously at Harvard and is a proponent of geo-engineering or ‘terraforming’ Earth’s climate.
His stated goal is to use the technology to take Earth’s atmosphere back to ‘pre-industrial’ levels, not to increase oil production.
Carbon Engineering boasts Bill Gates and Canadian Natural Resources chairman Murray Edwards as board members and investors.
Occidental, meanwhile, is 25% owned by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(5) comments
Anyone understand how carbon capture actually works? If Bill gates is on the board that must mean he wants to profit from the mechanism. Or maybe just have his input. The Elites are never transparent.
Does Alberta have a Carbon Capture company?
Karbon Kapture is the Biggest Scam since ObamaCare, Covid & Gorebull Warming ! ! !
In a world that is approaching 8 Billion . . . more CO2 = More Food to Eat . . .
There are dozens of studies over the decades that demonstrate the increased production of food crops in areas with enhanced CO2 levels. If it doubled tomorrow . . . no one but the Petunias would notice.
CO2 has never influenced the Global Temps . . . "What part of CO2 Theory" is confusing for you?
"The narrative that CO2 “traps heat” is a “how many angels can you stick on the head of a needle argument.”
The fact is a step-up in Global temps is linked directly to Sea Surface Temperature (SST) increase and, in the past Super Ninos, which points the finger directly at water vapor (WV). This should be common sense. But it brings us to CO2’s role in re-radiating outgoing LW radiation.
If there is more WV, then obviously, there is more effect. But the water vapor rise IS NOT INITIATED BY CO2 BACK RADIATION. It is backed by increased evaporation off a warming ocean. So then we must ask, IS CO2 WARMING THE OCEAN, since it is the source of water vapor?"
https://principia-scientific.com/a-summary-of-recent-writings-showing-the-power-of-natural-forcing-on-climate/
Europe’s Colder-Than-Average (And Snowy) July
The summer of 2023 is holding cool for the majority of Europe, and the data proves it
Temperature readings for July are in, and they show a colder-than-average month for many nations.
https://principia-scientific.com/europes-colder-than-average-and-snowy-july/
Sorry, but 'carbon capture' is just as silly as 'green solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.'
Warren Buffet and Bill Gates are honest to God idiots.
It would probably be prudent for rational people to establish 'green freedom zones', so that we can deport the zealots among us to places where they can set their special agendas and regulations.
Trudeau, Singh, Notley, Suzuki...., can be the first residents.....
I hope the plans for carbon capture include a plan to return CO2 to farmers and horticulturalists for growing our green stuff when the air no longer can provide this essential component.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.