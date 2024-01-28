Utah government to avoid US orders with bill modeled after Alberta Sovereignty Act

The Utah government will be passing a bill resembling the Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA) to fight back against US President Joe Biden’s climate change policies. Utah State Sen. Scott Sandall (R-D1) is the chief sponsor of the Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act (UCSA), which was passed by the State Senate on January 18 and is expected to pass through the State House of Representatives and be signed off by Gov. Spencer Cox in a few weeks. “Far too often, we’ve seen the federal executive branch bypass the legislative process to enact policies that extend beyond its constitutionally given jurisdiction — frequently to the detriment of Utah’s citizens,” said Sandall in a press release. “I’ll give the credit where the genesis came from: Alberta.” The UCSA is designed as a legislative mechanism to protect Utah’s autonomy and constitutional rights by blocking enforcement of US government regulations. Sandall said Utah and Alberta “share some of the common concerns about federal overreach and in that way, I think we partner, even across the border.” The Free Alberta Strategy Team acknowledged this goes to show the impact one idea can have, especially when federal governments become involved in the constitutional affairs of other levels of government. While the Free Alberta Strategy was proposed a few years ago, its team said similar bills are now becoming law in Alberta and the US. Utah State Senate President J. Stuart Adams said his government will “respect the invaluable function of the federal government in our democracy, but under the US Constitution, its power is supposed to be limited.” “Our goal is to restore the balance of power between the state and federal government,” said Adams. “We plan to use this legislation only in extreme cases where we believe a federal law will have devastating consequences to Utah.” When the Free Alberta Strategy was first launched, its team said it knew it was going to be a statement political leaders in Alberta could not ignore. But it said it is beyond comprehension one of its core policy ideas would have an international impact. Its impact has transcended borders and influenced legislation in other jurisdictions because of people’s dedication to fostering positive change and defending Alberta’s values. It called for people to continue to fight for Alberta as it inspires other jurisdictions to do the same. As Alberta moves forward, the Free Alberta Strategy Team said it will continue to be a driving force in championing autonomy, defending constitutional rights, and building a better future. The ASA passed third reading in the Alberta Legislature in 2022. READ MORE: Smith's Sovereignty Act passes Alberta LegislatureThe third reading of it was approved around 1 a.m.“It's not like Ottawa is a national government,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.