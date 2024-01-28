Alberta

Utah government to avoid US orders with bill modeled after Alberta Sovereignty Act

Scott Sandall
Scott Sandall Courtesy Ballotpedia
Loading content, please wait...
Joe Biden
Third Reading
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Sovereignty Act
Autonomy
Free Alberta Strategy
Utah Government
Scott Sandall
Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act
J Stuart Adams

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news