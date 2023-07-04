Carrie Sakamoto suffered a vaccine injury that MSM would not report on

Carrie Sakamoto,47.

 Photo Credit: Carrie Sakamoto

Carrie Sakamoto, a previously healthy young woman, is suing the federal government and the CBC after following what she calls 'misinformation' and experiencing severe adverse effects after receiving her second COVID-19 shot.

Empowered Canadians and The Institute for Freedom and Justice are supporting and raising funds for Sakamoto's lawsuit.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

There has been enough vac injury that I’m surprised there haven’t been a class action suit filed against the MSM and the government and some health officials.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Thank you for sharing her story. I hope we finally have Judges with a conscience who will Judge in favor of these victims of the shot.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The MSM failed to report on vaccines injuries because their masters(the feds) told them not to report in it, the MSM has been failing Canadians for decades, they just aren’t hiding it anymore, because they don’t have to. The MSM receives over half a billion dollars in grift, the CBC receives over twice that each year to be the propaganda wing of the Liberal/NDP regime.

Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

We shared her story, though!

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/alberta-womans-covid-19-vax-injury-vindicated-by-federal-compensation/article_e9312504-c106-11ed-bbcb-bbb7adc973c3.html

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/husband-of-covid-19-vaccine-injury-payout-recipient-speaks-out/article_b66bbcaa-c670-11ed-a2f2-cf384955d3ed.html

guest205
guest205

Good work !

