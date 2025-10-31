Valleyview animal rescue uncovers massive case of neglect

More than 290 animals have been rescued from dire conditions in Valleyview, Alberta, following a major operation led by the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) and the Canadian Animal Task Force (CATF). Working alongside RCMP, the groups coordinated the removal of dogs, cats, and several livestock animals from two properties that were posing as animal rescues.Officials say the animals were living in deplorable conditions and required immediate attention. Over the past several days, volunteers have been working tirelessly to stabilize and care for every rescued animal.“What these animals experienced is simply not acceptable,” said RJ Bailot, Executive Director of the Canadian Animal Task Force. “We need stronger standards and real accountability when it comes to animal welfare.”.The operation brought together more than 16 animal welfare agencies from across Alberta. The following groups took part in the four-day mission, assisting with on-site rescues and taking in animals for care and adoption: Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), The Alice Sanctuary, Global Animal Lovers (GALS), Peace Regional SPCA, Pitbulls for Life, and Saving Grace Animal Society.Additional organizations will soon make animals from this case available for adoption, including Bandaged Paws Animal Rescue, Bear Valley Rescue, Central Alberta Humane Society, Edmonton Humane Society, Fostering Hope Animal Rescue, Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue, MEOW Foundation, Next Chapter Animal Rescue League, and Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation.“Animal welfare organizations across the province are stretched thin, so we’re grateful so many were able to make space for even a few animals,” said Deanna Thompson, Executive Director of AARCS. “With a rescue operation of this size, it takes a village. We’d also like to thank the community of Valleyview for their support, including feeding our volunteers, providing a temporary holding space for animals, gassing up our vehicles, and much more.”.Animals still awaiting placement will be housed temporarily at a partner boarding facility.While AARCS and CATF could not comment on details of the RCMP’s ongoing investigation, they urged the public to be cautious when surrendering or adopting animals.Anyone wishing to contribute can donate at aarcs.ca/northern-rescue or through CanadaHelps. Donations, volunteer work, and fostering are also encouraged to support the organizations involved in the rescue.