VASSEUR: Canada blocks Russian players from World Juniors as Putin decries 'double standards'

EDMONTON — The Canadian government has made its position clear: Russian hockey players will not participate in the IIHF World Junior Championships, plain and simple. However, the Russians aren't going down without a fight. For those who have not been following, Russia's and Belarus's national sports teams have been excluded from international sporting competitions since 2022 as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Russia's Ice Hockey Federation launched an appeal in August, challenging the International Ice Hockey Federation's ban. On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IIHF must allow the nation to return to competition.The hockey superpower was slated to return to action beginning with the 2026-27 World Junior Championships, which will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer.The Americans have become the main hockey villains for many Canadian fans in recent years, but there is something sentimental about watching the historic Canada-Russia rivalry..Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is kiboshing that, however, keeping Russia in the penalty box by refusing entry to Russian players travelling to Canada and preventing those already in the country from participating."Canada’s position is unequivocal: as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, there can be no return to business as usual," reads a federal statement issued on November 3. "Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine."CAS may have ordered the IIHF to let the Russians out of the sin bin, but Carney is slamming the door.As long as the tournament is held in Canada, there will be no Russian hockey players at the World Juniors.Case closed. End of discussion..“As a leading host of international sporting events, Canada remains committed to ensuring that sport is not used to confer legitimacy, prestige or international standing on such states, particularly against the risk that Russian and Belarusian participation in international sporting events becomes more normalized," the November 3 statement reads.Canada is not alone in taking a stand. Finland, Sweden, Czechia and other countries have said they will not play against Russia.Much like the 1987 World Juniors, when the already eliminated Soviet Union team got into a benches-clearing brawl with the gold medal hopeful Canadians, which led to both teams being ejected from the tournament, the Russians are going down swinging. "We will demand the strict fulfillment of our agreements with the International Ice Hockey Federation, as well as the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, up to the demand for the relocation of competitions to other countries," said Russian hockey federation and legendary goaltender Vladislav Tretiak on Thursday. "At the same time, if Canada and Germany refuse to let the Russian team in, we will demand compensation, seek the relocation of the competitions, and apply sanctions to the organizers.”Putin is likewise taking issue with the decisions, saying that they are in contact with hockey federations who claim government pressure forced them to stand against the Russians. "What does this say?" said Putin at a Russian council meeting on Thursday. "It says that those who fight for uniform rules, for the maintenance of democratic institutions, themselves neglect all these rules and these institutions. Unfortunately, these are the ones we have to deal with on the international arena.".The debate over whether to allow Russian players into the World Juniors has vibrated the international sports scene for nearly two weeks.Some have argued that Russian players should not be penalized for Putin's war.However, allowing the players into the tournament, even under a neutral flag, does not address the root cause of the decision to block their participation.“This measure is not directed at the Russian and Belarusian people," reads the November 3 statement. "Rather, it is intended to prevent the governments of Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events hosted in Canada as platforms for state representation, political legitimacy and propaganda."Allowing Russian players into the World Juniors, or any international sporting competition, risks turning the event into a proxy war and propaganda tool.The 2026-27 World Junior Championships could have resemble the Cold War Olympics, when a Soviet victory was portrayed as a win for communism and an American victory was celebrated as a win for democracy.Look no further than the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympics, when Canada and the United States went toe-to-toe.The first period of the Canada-US round-robin game in 2025 was more boxing than hockey. The Canadians were fighting for national pride amid President Donald Trump's "51st State" rhetoric, while the Americans were playing against a country whose fans were booing their national anthem.When Canada beat the US in the 2025 final, many portrayed it as a victory for Canadian hockey and national pride.The US got its revenge by winning Olympic gold, and Trump welcomed the team home by inviting its players to his State of the Union address and awarding goalie Connor Hellebuyck the Presidential Medal of Freedom..After four years of exile, imagine if the Russians were allowed back into the tournament.Putin could have gained a decade's worth of propaganda from a single tournament.If Russia won, the victory could have been portrayed as the Western world being crushed, demonstrating the country's strength. Putin could have spun it into Canada's 2025 victory over the US, multiplied a thousandfold.One might ask: What if the Russians lost?Well, if Russia had lost, the major propaganda weapon could have been avoided. But the West would likely celebrate, and the reaction could help fuel Putin's anti-Western messaging.Just think about the anger many Canadians felt when Trump paraded around the US hockey team following the Olympics and gave Hellebuyck the medal. .Blocking the Russians does not disarm Putin fully, though. Could Canada's decision, and other countries choosing not to play Russia, become a propaganda tool? Certainly. "Of course, we need to continue going the legal way, confirming the decision, including the decision of the international sports arbitration," Putin said on Thursday. "After all, they neglect the judicial system in this area as well. In essence, they neglect all the principles of the Olympic Charter. That’s what this leads to.""They are simply once again showing that there are no universal rules. There are only rules that correspond to their interests. Well, we have to deal with such people. We need to consistently and calmly pursue our interests, which is what we will do in all directions.”However, the Canadian government has opted to block what it sees as the larger propaganda opportunity.Close the gate. Keep the Russians in the penalty box.