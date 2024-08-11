Vendors expand riding zones for shared e-scooters, e-bikes in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton confirmed e-scooter and e-bike vendors are adding to their riding zones in the city to provide more neighbourhoods with access to their devices. Effective Wednesday, the perimeter of the riding zones will expand southwest to the Anthony Henday, north to 137 Ave. and portions of Castle Downs, and east to 50 St., according to a press release. The City of Edmonton said vendors have licences for public road right-of-ways and are able to set their own boundaries within the perimeter. It called for people to use each vendor’s app to see the boundaries for their devices and the DiscoverYEG map to plan a route and view parking corrals.To service the expanded zones, the City of Edmonton has allowed each vendor to add additional e-scooters and e-bikes to their fleets. It has a 24-hour parking time limit around the perimeter to help prevent end-of-trip parking clutter and to maintain shared micromobility access across Edmonton. The City of Edmonton concluded by saying shared e-scooters and e-bikes have been used for more than 93,000 hours this season. It said these devices help make sustainable and active transportation more accessible, supporting a healthy, vibrant city. The City of Edmonton chose vendor Neuron as the third one to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city in June. READ MORE: City of Edmonton selects third e-scooter, e-bike vendorIt said Neuron e-scooters and e-bikes will join Bird Canada’s and Lime’s fleets on city streets. It added the Shared Micromobility Program has a three-year agreement with year-round terms.“We are excited to have Neuron join Bird Canada and Lime on our streets to provide Edmontonians with more choice in alternative modes of active transportation,” said City of Edmonton Director of Traffic Operations Shewkar Ibrahim.