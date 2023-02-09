Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reach the surface of the Baltic Sea.

Veteran American journalist Seymour Hersh set social media and newsrooms around the globe alight when he reported on his Substack Thursday that the US government blew up the pipelines built to carry cheap Russian energy to Germany and Western European states — Nord Stream 1 and 2.

Citing an unnamed source, the 85-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist claims that US deep-sea divers planted mines along the pipelines that were later detonated remotely, doing so under the cover of a NATO maritime exercise called BALTOPS 22.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(2) comments

A Person
A Person

WS, why did it take you six days to simply regurgitate what other news sources (eg, Gateway Pundit) have been reporting on since last week? Who’s permission did you have seek before publishing this (parroted) article?

Report Add Reply
Reid Small Staff
Reid Small

The article is clearly about Seymour Hersh’s February 8 (yesterday) Substack report on the Nord Stream explosions, which has since gone viral. This is plainly hyperlinked in the first paragraph of the story, in addition to Hersh being repeatedly quoted throughout.

Report Add Reply

