W. Brett Wilson blasts Nenshi, Gondek for failing with Calgary’s Green Line

Former Dragon's Den investor W. Brett Wilson says Calgary's Green Line LRT "is a pathetic waste of time and money."Wilson said it is a waste of people's money. "Not the Mayor's money," tweeted Wilson. "Look at what Naheed @Nenshi did.".In response, Wilson said Nenshi should never be a politician. He added he felt the same about Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."And his stupid project," he said. Every year, the cost of the Green Line has escalated. In 2015, the cost was $4.5 billion for 46 kilometres and 140,000 riders. In 2024, the cost had hit $6.2 billion for 11 kilometres and 32,000 riders. These costs are only estimates. Gondek said on Wednesday the City of Calgary can no longer afford the cost of the Green Line because of the scope change demanded from the Alberta government.READ MORE: Gondek says Calgary now can't afford Green Line amid Alberta government's scope changeHowever, Gondek said the City of Calgary has been fiscally responsible with the Green Line. "We have tried to deliver it within the budget we had before us with our other two funding partners," she said. Nenshi said on Wednesday the Alberta government withholding funds from the Green Line is outrageous. READ MORE: WATCH: Nenshi denounces Alberta government for changing scope of Calgary's Green LineWhile Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen has proposed changes to the Green Line, Nenshi said all of them have been studied. "None of them work," said Nenshi.