W. Brett Wilson says Edmonton city council stupid for 15-minute city plan

Former Dragon’s Den investor W. Brett Wilson said Edmonton city council was being dumb by passing its 15-minute city plan. In addition to being dumb, Wilson said Edmonton city council’s plan was stupid. “Pointless,” tweeted Wilson, a Calgarian. “People cannot and should not be told where or how to enjoy their lives.” .He accused the City of Edmonton of lacking intelligence. The City of Edmonton said in January it was moving forward on its 15-minute city plans..Edmonton lays out its 15-minute city plans.“District Plans are key in bringing the City Plan’s 'Community of Communities' vision to life by laying the foundation for 15-minute communities,” it said. “This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts.”The City of Edmonton said on Wednesday it will be modernizing its plans for growth expected now and over the coming decades, as city council approved the District Policy and Plans to form 15-minute communities..Edmonton city council approves 15-minute city plans .“We have taken major strides in streamlining how planning and development happens through the new District Policy and Plans City Council approved and through the new Zoning Bylaw approved a year ago,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “These two initiatives support City Council’s goal of making it easier to build in Edmonton as we continue to welcome record numbers of newcomers to our City and see record numbers of housing development permits.”