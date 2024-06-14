Wainwright declares state of local emergency over water supply problems

Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) confirmed the Town of Wainwright has issued a water supply alert because of challenges with its system. The AEA said the Town of Wainwright has declared a state of local emergency because of ongoing water supply issues over First Avenue’s improvements. “Supply levels have reached a critical state, affecting the Town’s ability to provide water to residents and ensure adequate water is available to support emergency fire suppression,” tweeted the AEA on Friday. “All residents, businesses, and visitors must reduce water use to avoid risk of running out.”.The AEA said all residents, businesses, and visitors must conserve water. It called for them to limit showers and flushing toilets. They should avoid doing laundry and washing dishes. They have to reduce indoor water consumption as much as possible. Because of a dwindling water supply, it said a mandatory water ban is in effect. It added they should not water grass, plants, or trees. The AEA concluded by saying people should follow instructions from the Town of Wainwright and news outlets. “Monitor wainwright.ca, the Town of Wainwright social media, and local media for updates,” it said. This ordeal comes after the City of Calgary issued an emergency alert on water usage on June 6 at about 6:30 am due to a water main break along 16 Avenue NW. READ MORE: UPDATED: Calgary issues emergency alert on water use due to pipe breakage in N.W.A boil water advisory had been put in place for Bowness and Stage Four water restrictions went into effect immediately across Calgary, banning outdoor watering at homes and businesses. The City of Calgary asked Calgarians to limit non-essential indoor water use and said to "not shower or bath and do not wash dishes or run appliances that use water to share the water currently available.”