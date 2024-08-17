Alberta

WAR OF WHEELS: Priddis residents at wits end over ‘spandex-laden locust’ cyclists

A war of words — and wheels — has erupted in the tiny hamlet of Priddis, 10 km southwest of Calgary
A war of words — and wheels — has erupted in the tiny hamlet of Priddis, 10 km southwest of CalgaryShaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Foothills County
Conflict
Cyclists
Alberta Tourism
Culture wars
Priddis
Rural values
Parking dispute
Suzzane Ole
Priddis Community Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news