War of words breaks out on Twitter ("X") on defunding CBC

While the Conservatives want the CBC defunded, the Liberals say it is a strong broadcasting company. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge accused the Conservatives of wanting “to ‘Defund the CBC’ (AKA fire everyone), resulting in ‘cruelly cutting’ paychecks to thousands of workers.”“@RachaelThomasMP, your outrage is disingenuous,” tweeted St-Onge. “Seventy-five percent of Cdns want a strong public broadcaster.” .St-Onge was commenting on Thomas saying the CBC cut 600 jobs and dished out $15 million in executive bonuses. “Canadians shouldn’t pay for this level of incompetence and mismanagement,” said Thomas. “Defund the CBC.” Alberta Energy and Minerals policy advisor Melissa Mbarki pointed out the CBC was unpopular. “And only 3% of Canadians watch CBC,” said Mbarki. .Haultain Research Institute President Marco Navarro-Genie said some issue “always gets lost in translation with this union leader.”“Defund doesn't mean fire everyone,” said Navarro-Genie..Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre received thunderous applause at his Axe the Tax Rally in Ottawa in 2022 for saying his government would defund the CBC if he became prime minister. READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Pierre Poilievre’s ‘Axe the Carbon Tax’ rally in Ottawa“The room doesn’t seem undecided on that one, does it?” said Poilievre. “That will save us a lot of money.”CBC/Radio-Canada said in December it expects to cut about 600 union and non-union positions to cope with budget issues, despite it being handed $1.3 billion of taxpayers’ money each year.READ MORE: CBC to cut 600 jobs amid budget problems“CBC/Radio-Canada is not immune to the upheaval facing the Canadian media industry,” said CBC/Radio-Canada President Catherine Tait. “We’ve successfully managed serious structural declines in our business for many years, but we no longer have the flexibility to do so without reductions.”