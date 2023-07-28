WARNING: Cougar sightings near popular camp west of Calgary Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email If you encounter a cougar, it is important to remain calm and slowly back away without turning your back. Photo Credit: Canva Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Attention hikers, and camp goers, an advisory has been issued regarding a recent cougar sighting near Camp Chief Hector YMCA, near Kananaskis.Alberta Parks offers these recommendations if a cougar is encountered:It is important to remain calm and slowly back away without turning your back;Do not run or make sudden movements, as this may trigger an attack;Keep children and pets close by and avoid hiking alone, especially at dawn and dusk when cougars are most active. Remember to respect the wildlife's territory and give them space to roam freely; If you are hiking in an area where cougars are present, it is important to take safety precautions;If the cougar attacks, fight back with whatever you have on hand, such as rocks or sticks. Aim for the eyes and face;Remember to always take safety precautions when hiking in areas where cougars are present.Please report all cougar sightings immediately to 403-591-7755 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cougar Calgary 403-591-7755 Warning Issued Cougar Sighting Near Camp Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Transgender Albertan's request for MAID, due to transitioning, denied THEY'RE BACK: Tents already appearing again in cleaned-up Edmonton park Commentator mocks people claiming Toronto principal’s suicide connected to diversity training Trudeau gov’t didn’t disclose $32 million in Trans Mountain pipeline subsidies Calgary police stops using racial details in suspect descriptions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.