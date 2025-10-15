Warrant issued for arrest of ‘Jessica’ Yaniv after alleged harassment charge

Calgary police have reportedly charged Jessica Yaniv with criminal harassment, and an Alberta-wide warrant has allegedly been issued for their arrest. The complainant in the case says they are attempting to confirm whether the warrant extends into British Columbia.Jessica Yaniv, also known as Jessica Simpson, is a British Columbia resident who gained national attention for a series of controversial legal actions and criminal cases over the past several years. .Yaniv first became known after filing multiple complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against estheticians who refused to provide waxing services. Those cases drew significant public scrutiny and were ultimately dismissed.In 2019, Yaniv was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after displaying a taser on a livestream. Yaniv later received a conditional discharge.Over the years, Yaniv has been involved in several other police investigations and court matters, including allegations of mischief and making threats, which have contributed to a long-running record of public controversy..As of now, Calgary police have not issued any public statement confirming the criminal harassment charge or the existence of a warrant. No court records have been released verifying that an Alberta-wide warrant has been entered into the provincial or national system.The complainant maintains that such a warrant has been issued and is awaiting clarification on whether it will be recognized by police in British Columbia.Under Canadian law, warrants can be enforced across provinces if they are registered in national police databases or authorized under interprovincial cooperation agreements..The process can depend on the seriousness of the alleged offence and the jurisdiction involved.Neither the Calgary Police Service nor the RCMP has provided further comment on the matter at this time. The Western Standard will update this story as new information becomes available.