WATCH: About 125 people attend One Million March for Children in Edmonton

The One Million March for Children returned to many cities across Canada, and Edmonton was no exception. Around 125 people gathered for the One Million March on the grass area at the southeast corner of 111 Ave. NW and 142 St. NW intersection near the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) in Edmonton to demonstrate for parental rights. “I’ve had parents coming to me expressing concern about what their children are being exposed to,” said One Million March organizer Benita Pedersen at the Friday event. “And what’s most appalling is this material is in our schools.”.The protest involved people rallying at the southeast corner of 111 Ave. NW and 142 St. NW, but they did a 3.6 kilometre march around the area. Protestors waved Canadian flags and held signs with messages such as “Hands off our kids” and “Leave our kids alone.” While protestors did go on a march, they had an area set up where various speakers delivered remarks. A table had been set up for people to sign petitions about parental rights that would be sent to the Alberta and Canadian governments. About 60 counterprotestors stood across the street at the northeast corner of 111 Ave. NW and 142 St. NW to offer support to sexual minorities. The counterprotestors waved sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Trans rights are human rights” and “Protect trans kids.” They had set up loud music to try to drown out the protestors. Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) and ATA President Jason Schilling showed up to praise them. The Western Standard attempted to speak with counterprotestors, but was blocked by them and accused of hating sexual minorities. “Protect trans kids,” said a counterprotestor. “Trans rights are under attack.” .Pedersen said she organized the One Million March in Edmonton because parents asked her to. At the moment, she said they are concerned about protecting parental rights and returning to healthy boundaries for children. When she listened to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s speech about gender identity in January, she said she "was very impressed with her message." She added she looks forward to Smith’s gender identity policies becoming law. Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults..WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors.“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”.Stand for Edmonton Christian Schools co-founder Leesa Olszewski said she supports parental rights because she is a parent. “I know that it’s an unstable time for kids, and I think they need the stabilizing message of adults that they’re going to get through it and that they’re going to feel differently in 10 years and that it’s normal to be a bit confused and find that time hard to navigate,” said Olszewski. “When we start telling kids that they can question their gender during those years of instability because of their adolescence, that’s really unkind, because it introduces an idea that wouldn’t have been there.” By encouraging children to change genders, Olszewski pointed out it “puts them on a trajectory to make some times irreparable decisions in their lives that they can’t go back and change.” She said children need their parents and a message of guidance from people who have made it through adolescence unscathed. .A growing wave of opposition to how governments across Canada handle education policy intensified on Friday, as Hands Off Our Kids (HOOK) brought back the One Million March, with protestors expected to draw upwards of two million people..Government faces criticism as parental rights march draws millions nationwide\n.HOOK called on Canadians to resist government overreach in shaping children’s education. “We are calling on Sept. 20 for parents across Canada to stand up, to stand out, to stand firm, and to speak out,” said HOOK member Ann Gillies..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.