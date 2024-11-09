About 140 people met up for a rally on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to offer support for the government’s gender identity bills.
About 140 people met up for a rally on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to offer support for the government’s gender identity bills. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Alberta

WATCH: About 140 people attend Edmonton rally supporting Alberta gov’s gender identity bills

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Gender Identity
Ableg
Alberta Government
Jojo Ruba
Parents
Rally
One Million March For Children
Blaine Badiuk
Alberta Legislature Grounds
Gender Identity Bills
Faith Groleau
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news