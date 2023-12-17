WATCH: About 250 people gather for pro-Palestine protest in Calgary

Around 250 people came out to attend a rally to show support for Palestine in Calgary. “There are thousands of people missing who are buried in the rubble,” said protest organizer Wesam Cooley at the Sunday event. “We’re going to have to wait a while to get the full picture of everything that’s happened.”.The protest involved people rallying at Tomkins Park. Protestors waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags and held signs with messages such as “Dykes for a free Palestine” and “Free Palestine.” They did chants such as “Free free Palestine” and “Gaza, Gaza, you will rise.” While they started off at Tomkins Park, they marched up and down 17th Avenue to show off the crowd size. Once an investigation happens, Cooley said he expects there will be more details about the atrocities in Palestine that people do not know about. He accused Israel of “fighting this war, genocide, hospital to hospital basically.”He gave a shoutout to the Western Standard, saying it was a nefarious actor. Since the Western Standard has different viewpoints than the protestors, he said they should not speak to it..Liberty Law lawyer Zachary Al-Khatib confirmed on November 17 the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service stayed a charge against Cooley. READ MORE: Charge stayed against Calgary pro-Palestine protest organizer“It’s heartening that the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service has acted swiftly,” said Al-Khatib. “It shows me that after considering the evidence and public interest, a decision was made that this case has no merit.”.While Cooley advised people not to speak to the Western Standard, protestor Andrea Wilson said she came out to support the women and children stuck in the Holy Family Parish in Gaza. “Right now there are 500 Palestinian Christians stuck in this church,” said Wilson. “All their water has been destroyed.” Wilson admitted she supports free people. She said she has many Jewish and Palestinian friends that stand for free societies..Around 300 people came out to attend a rally calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary on December 10.READ MORE: WATCH: About 300 people attend pro-Palestine protest in Calgary“We’re here to show solidarity for Palestine and pressure our government to call for a ceasefire,” said Cooley. “That’s what we’re here for.”