Alberta

WATCH: About 250 people gather for pro-Palestine protest in Calgary

Around 250 people attended a rally to offer support for Palestine in Calgary.
Around 250 people attended a rally to offer support for Palestine in Calgary. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Western Standard
Palestine
Tomkins Park
Ceasefire
Palestinian Flags
Pro-Palestine Protest
Wesam Cooley
Zachary Al-Khatib
Burials
Andrea Wilson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news