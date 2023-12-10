Alberta

WATCH: About 300 people attend pro-Palestine protest in Calgary

About 300 people gathered for a protest for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary.
About 300 people gathered for a protest for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Jyoti Gondek
Palestine
Tomkins Park
Ceasefire
Pro-Palestine Protest
Withdrawal
Wesam Cooley
Israel-Palestine War
Hasan Syed
Dani Jama

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news