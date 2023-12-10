WATCH: About 300 people attend pro-Palestine protest in Calgary

Around 300 people came out to attend a rally calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary. “We’re here to show solidarity for Palestine and pressure our government to call for a ceasefire,” said protest organizer Wesam Cooley at the Sunday event. “That’s what we’re here for.”.The protest involved people rallying at Tomkins Park. Protestors waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags and held signs with messages such as “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire now.” They did chants such as “Free free Palestine” and “End the occupation.” While they started off at Tomkins Park, they marched up and down 17th Avenue to show off the crowd size.Cooley celebrated counterprotestors staying at the Calgary Municipal Building. Since the counterprotestors have portrayed disturbing scenes from the Israel-Palestine War, he said he does not want to see them. While he has no problem with people celebrating Hanukkah, he said he was disgusted the menorah lighting at the Calgary Municipal Building was marketed as standing with Israel and selling Israeli bonds. He alleged the bonds “are funding the Israeli genocide.”.Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek backed out of the menorah lighting at the Calgary Municipal Building on Wednesday because she learned it supported Israel.READ MORE: UPDATED: Calgary Jewish community outraged after Gondek's pledge to skip menorah ceremonyGondek called for a ceasefire in Gaza and backed the pro-Palestine protests. Her decision sparked outrage across Canada and led to Calgary trending on Twitter..Protestor Hasan Syed acknowledged it has been a few months since Israel started retaliating against Palestine. “A ceasefire hasn’t been in place,” said Syed. “Palestinians are still being killed, so we’re trying to call for a ceasefire, ask our government officials to call for a ceasefire, and stop the volcano in Gaza.” Syed accused the Israeli military of blocking access of human rights to Palestinian children and stopping them from obtaining autonomy over their land. Throughout time, he said the Israeli settlements have increased, which has hurt Palestinians. Protestor Dani Jama said it is tough to see all of the images coming out of Gaza. “All the dead children and all the justification even though it’s an occupation apartheid state,” said Jama. “It’s illegal under international law.” Since Jama is distrurbed by these images, she said she is doing what she can to fight for Palestinians. She called supporting Palestine “the right thing to do.” Around 400 people gathered to demonstrate for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary on December 3. READ MORE: WATCH: About 400 people attend pro-Palestine protest in Calgary“We are demanding a full and permanent ceasefire,” said Cooley. “We are demanding the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.”