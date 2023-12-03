Alberta

WATCH: About 400 people attend pro-Palestine protest in Calgary

Around 400 people attended a protest for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary.
Around 400 people attended a protest for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War in Calgary. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Counterprotest
Free Palestine
Ceasefire
Pro-Palestine Protest
Wesam Cooley
Zachary Al-Khatib
Israel-Palestine War
Muhaimin Abdullah
Rachel Ifergan
Samuel Lozier

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news