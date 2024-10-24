Alberta

WATCH: About 8,100 people attend labour rally on Alberta Legislature Grounds

About 8,100 people protested at the Rally for Respect on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to support unions.
About 8,100 people protested at the Rally for Respect on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to support unions. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Workers
Gil Mcgowan
United Nurses Of Alberta
Rally For Respect
Alberta Legislature Grounds
Mandy Lamoureux
Disputes Inquiry Board
Kelly LeBlanc
Tracey Watson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news