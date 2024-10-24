WATCH: About 8,100 people attend labour rally on Alberta Legislature Grounds

Around 8,100 people gathered for the Rally for Respect on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton to call for the government to be kind to union workers. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said no matter what bargaining table people are at, unions are making the same requests. “We’re saying that workers deserve wages that keep up with inflation,” said McGowan at the Thursday event. “We’re all saying that if we don’t pay workers fairly, we won’t be able to attract and retain the people we need to run our schools, our hospitals, and our vital public services.” .The protest involved people rallying on the Alberta Legislature grounds, with the crowd extending up to Violet King Henry Plaza. Protestors waved union flags and held signs with messages such as “We stand together” and “My sign is bigger than my paycheque.” To show strength, protestors did chants such as “Hey hey, ho ho, this disrespect has got to go” and “Shame.” A speaker’s area had been set up on the steps to the Alberta Legislature, with union leaders taking turns to come up and speak. McGowan said workers need more than raises. While raises would be useful, he called for the Alberta government to show them respect. Since 8,100 people turned out, he said this is what solidarity looks like. He pointed out the unions that showed up, but he emphasized it comes as CUPE Local 3550 had its strike blocked by the Alberta government..CUPE Local 3550 President Mandy Lamoureux said Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) support staff skipped work to assist their students. “They should not live in poverty wages,” said Lamoureux. “They should not hold a second or even a third job.” While negotiations are expected to continue, Lamoureux said EPSB support staff are worth more than 2.75% over four years. She added the Alberta government needs to get out of the bargaining table and let CUPE Local 3550 and the EPSB negotiate a fair deal. The Alberta government said on Tuesday it had appointed a Disputes Inquiry Board to help the EPSB and its support staff reach a collective agreement..UPDATED: CUPE Alberta says education support workers need a fair deal .“Alberta’s government is providing another mediator to the parties in this dispute so that there is a full opportunity for the parties to reach a negotiated settlement before a work disruption occurs,” said Alberta Jobs, Economy, and Trade Minister Matt Jones. Because the DIB was established before strike or lockout action began, the Alberta government said the local cannot strike and the employers cannot lock out employees until the inquiry process concludes. It added negotiations between the two sides can occur when the DIB is in place. .Protestor Kelly LeBlanc said she came out to stand with healthcare workers in Alberta. “We want fair wages, good conditions,” said LeBlanc. “Our working conditions are people’s care conditions.” At the moment, LeBlanc accused the Alberta government of disrespecting workers because it thinks it can. .Protestor Tracey Watson said she is an EPSB support staff member and feels they are underpaid and undervalued at work. “So I’m here to try to promote some more money for us,” said Watson. “I feel that the government has taken away our right to strike or at least delaying it.” While she has a husband who helps out and grown children, she said many of her co-workers are single mothers. These co-workers have to go to food banks, live paycheque to paycheque, and take second and third jobs to survive. The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) confirmed on October 3 nurses might be standing on the picket line in the near future amid recent talks with the government failing because of disagreements about pay and recruitment..Strike vote looms for Alberta nursing union as contract talks prove unsuccessful.UNA Director of Labour Relations David Harrigan said the talks it held with the Alberta government in September were beneficial, although the gap between the two sides was too large. “Unfortunately I think the gulf is just too big,” said Harrigan.