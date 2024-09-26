Alberta

WATCH: Advocacy group chair says amended Alberta Bill of Rights needs proper language

Nadine Wellwood held a livestream about the 1905 Committee.
Nadine Wellwood held a livestream about the 1905 Committee. Courtesy Nadine Wellwood/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Firearm Rights
Danielle Smith
Premier
Ableg
Alberta Government
Amendments
Legislation
Language
Nadine Wellwood
Alberta Bill Of Rights

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news