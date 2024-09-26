WATCH: Advocacy group chair says amended Alberta Bill of Rights needs proper language

The 1905 Committee Chair Nadine Wellwood said she supports amending the Alberta Bill of Rights, but the language has to be right. With the amended Alberta Bill of Rights that Premier Danielle Smith wants to bring forward, Wellwood said it is a huge deal. “Her announcement she came out with the other day I don’t really see anything in there that we don’t already have as far as rights go here in Alberta,” said Wellwood in a Wednesday video. .While Smith will be adding firearm rights to the Alberta Bill of Rights, Wellwood said Albertans are already allowed to own them. She added it is all about the language. It will not be coming out until October 28 at the earliest when the Alberta Legislature sits again. She said she hope she follows through and uses strong language. While it should protect people from being forced or coerced into taking medical treatments, Wellwood said it has to ensure they cannot be punished. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he never forced anyone to take COVID-19 vaccines. From that perspective, Wellwood said Trudeau is right, as he never rounded anyone up and forced them to take COVID-19 vaccines. However, he coerced people into taking them by threatening their jobs and livelihoods. “It’s absolutely wrong,” she said. “So if Danielle is going to strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights, then she has to make sure we cannot be punished either for our medical choices that we choose to make.” Wellwood followed up by saying Smith has been premier for almost two years and has had plenty of time to make changes. “Most governments and most people will tell you who are in government that if we’re going to see bold action and you’re going to see big changes made, those are made in the first 12 months,” she said. “So what we see unfortunately my concern is what we got and what we’ll continue to get for the next three years past this leadership review, which is why we’re putting so much pressure on this government right now because we want to make sure there are commitments.” She said she wants a deadline. It is not good enough for her to have Smith make a promise and not say when it will be fulfilled. Smith said on Tuesday the Alberta government will be introducing legislation to amend and strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights in a few weeks. .WATCH: Smith confirms amended Alberta Bill of Rights to protect medical freedoms, gun and property rights \n.With the current Alberta Bill of Rights, she pointed out it serves like a constitutional document, ensuring all government laws and policies align with the listed rights and freedoms. “Now the Bill of Rights has served its purpose well over the years, but as our society evolves, so too must our laws to ensure our rights and freedoms remain properly protected in an everchanging world,” she said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.