WATCH: Advocacy group launches campaign for Alberta Pension Plan referendum

The Alberta First Pension Plan (AFPP) is calling for people to take a stand for the province’s future by supporting its campaign to create a referendum about the Alberta Pension Plan (APP). The AFPP said Albertans’ voices matter and are more powerful than ever. “We need 300,000 signatures to kickstart a petition for an Alberta Pension Plan referendum,” said a voiceover in a video. “Imagine a pension plan tailored specifically for us, by us.”.The voiceover said people can sign up to register for the petition at https://albertafirstpension.ca/. Additionally, he said every signature counts. With this petition, he pointed out it “is your chance to shape the future and secure a better tomorrow for all Albertans.” He added Albertans should not sit on the sidelines. “Stand up, be counted, and let’s make history together,” he said. The AFPP said on its website for the referendum to be legitimate, it must collect all signatures in person. “This means we will be coming to your area and either coming to see you personally at an address of your choice OR you can come see us at a public location where we will be collecting signatures — the choice is entirely up to you,” it said. “We will be reaching out at the contact info you provide on this page to let you know when we will be in your area.”For the petition for the referendum to succeed, it said it needs to collect 270,000 signatures in 90 days. When the APP is enacted, Albertans will stop paying into the Canada Pension Plan and start paying into it. After Alberta makes the switch from the CPP to APP, it predicted all future generations will benefit as the pension fund increases in value. It said it will able to pay seniors 100% of what they contribute and create wealth to support all future Albertans in their senior years.An APP could save Albertans billions of dollars each year, with lower contribution rates, higher benefits and stronger benefit security for families and retirees, according to a 2023 report conducted by LifeWorks..UPDATED: Report says Alberta provincial pension move could save people billions.“This report shows a made-in-Alberta pension plan could put more money in the pockets of hard-working families and business owners and improve retirement security for seniors,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “We want to hear from you because it’s your pension, your choice.”