Alberta

WATCH: AFL president McGowan ambushes Smith at Premier's Pancake Breakfast

AFL President Gil McGowan pressing Premier Danielle Smith about the Alberta independence referendum.
AFL President Gil McGowan pressing Premier Danielle Smith about the Alberta independence referendum. Alberta Federation of Labour: X
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Alberta Independence
Gil Mcgowans Alberta Federation Of Labour
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
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