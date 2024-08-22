WATCH: Alaska bear attack victim tells story of his dramatic fight for survival

Alaska resident Tyler Johnson said he feels lucky to be alive after a brown bear charged at him and his father while they were hiking in the southcentral part of the state. At the time, Johnson said he and his father were hiking through thick grass. “We startled him or her,” said Johnson in a video. .The bear went charging at his father. In response, he made some noise. The bear went straight to Johnson. When he was falling backwards, he said he “was able to unsheath my pistol and when he was on top of me, absolutely unload like a motherf*cker on top of this guy.” His father shot at the bear. While Johnson was able to shoot the bear, he confirmed he blasted himself in the leg when he was falling backwards. Although he suspected the bear bit into him, he said he was unsure. An emergency alert had been put out. After some time, a helicopter came to pick Johnson and his father up. He said he was happy they had guns on them. “When I pumped him, I felt him die on top of me and roll over,” he said. “That was insane.” This ordeal comes after a 73-year-old woman was injured in October in a bear attack west of Glacier National Park about 10 km from the Canadian border. READ MORE: Montana woman injured in bear attack near Canadian borderThe attack followed the deaths of two adults and a dog killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park two days prior. Officials did not confirm if the attack in Montana was by a grizzly or black bear, as the area remains closed off for investigation.