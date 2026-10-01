Alberta

WATCH: Alberta astronaut begins journey to space aboard SpaceX

Alberta-born astronaut Joshua Kutryk has officially left Earth, blasting off Thursday morning on his first mission to space.
Alberta-born astronaut Joshua Kutryk has officially left Earth, blasting off Thursday morning on his first mission to space.X/ChatGBT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Royal Canadian Air Force
Nasa
Canadian Space Agency
Space X
SpaceX Dragon
CSA
Joshua Kutryk
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news