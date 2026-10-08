WATCH: Alberta grandma surpasses own world record with five-hour plank

CALGARY — A 61-year-old grandmother from southern Alberta has reportedly surpassed her own world record after holding an abdominal plank for more than five hours during an international sporting event in Utah.DonnaJean Wilde, a retired educator from Magrath, completed the endurance challenge at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday.According to ABC News, Wilde maintained the plank position for five hours and seven seconds, exceeding her previous Guinness World Record of four hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds, which she established in March 2024.The latest performance represents an improvement of 29 minutes and 56 seconds, although the result remains subject to official verification by Guinness World Records.Wilde, a mother of five and grandmother of 12, has gained international attention in recent years for her endurance achievements, including records in both planking and push-ups..Before becoming known for her athletic achievements, Wilde worked as an educator in southern Alberta, teaching at Magrath Elementary School and Magrath High School, where she also served as a vice-principal.According to a profile published by IMPACT Magazine, Wilde was diagnosed with transverse myelitis in December 2006 while completing her undergraduate degree.The neurological condition causes inflammation of the spinal cord and can result in nerve damage, weakness, numbness and persistent pain. For Wilde, the condition reportedly resulted in chronic pain affecting her hands.Her introduction to planking came after she broke her wrist, temporarily limiting her ability to participate in her usual exercise activities, including running and weightlifting.Looking for an alternative form of exercise, Wilde began incorporating planks into her fitness routine.Over time, she gradually increased the length of her sessions, eventually developing the endurance required to maintain the position for several hours.While working as a teacher, Wilde reportedly combined her exercise routine with her professional responsibilities, sometimes marking students' assignments while planking with her computer positioned on the floor..On March 21, 2024, Wilde established a Guinness World Record for the longest abdominal plank by a female, holding the position for four hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.Maintaining a plank requires the participant to support their body weight on their forearms and toes while keeping their body aligned.The position engages several muscle groups, particularly those in the abdomen, shoulders and back.During record attempts, participants must maintain the required position under established rules, with deviations potentially resulting in disqualification.Wilde's initial record required her to remain in the position for more than four consecutive hours. Later in 2024, she added another Guinness World Record to her athletic accomplishments after completing 1,575 push-ups in one hour..Wilde returned to the spotlight this week at the Huntsman World Senior Games, an international sporting event held annually in St. George, Utah.The competition brings together athletes aged 50 and older from around the world, with events designed to encourage physical activity and competitive participation among older adults.Wilde's attempt took place during the Games' opening ceremonies, where spectators gathered to watch her attempt to surpass her previous record.Organizers reported that she remained in the plank position for five hours and seven seconds, extending her earlier mark by nearly half an hour.Kyle Case, CEO of the Huntsman World Senior Games, said Wilde had contacted organizers approximately six months before the event to discuss the possibility of attempting another record during the opening ceremonies.If confirmed, Wilde's latest performance would mark another Guinness World Record for the Magrath resident, adding to her previous achievements in planking and push-ups.