Alberta

WATCH: Alberta grandma surpasses own world record with five-hour plank

DonnaJean Wilde
DonnaJean WildeX/ChatGBT
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Alberta
Guinness Book of World Records
viral on social media
viral video
Magrath
DonnaJean Wilde
Huntsman World Senior Games
St. George, Utah
CEO of Huntsman World Senior Games Kyle Case
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news